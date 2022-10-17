Read full article on original website
Please Bear With Me: What happened at West Virginia and Homecoming Preview
The Bears could not make it out alive vs West Virginia on Thursday night, and just as we presumed things got weird. Baylor fell 43-40 in a gut wrenching loss and could not overcome special teams mistakes once again. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait another 2 years before trying again for our first win in Morgantown.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor volleyball tries to bounce back to win column against Texas Tech
Coming off a four-set loss to top-ranked Texas, the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team will look to return to the win column at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Texas Tech. Baylor (15-4 overall, 4-2 Big 12) ranks second in the conference in hitting percentage at .276, led by senior middle blocker Kara McGhee, who is hitting .426. Other than the loss to the Longhorns, the Bears have been tough at home, going 9-1 at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade
The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year. An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.
Baylor Ranked in Top 5 in AP Preseason Poll
The Baylor Bears are once again seen as one of the country's best if their ranking in the preseason top 25 is any indication.
WacoTrib.com
Wortham, Gatesville, ECA players win Trib fan votes
Wortham quarterback Ryken Lewis was voted Trib Offensive Player of the Week while Gatesville’s Lawson Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Eagle Christian Academy’s Liam Hall earned the Six-Man Player of the Week honor. In a 60-8 victory over Frost, Lewis...
texashsfootball.com
Week 8 Texas HS Football 2A Team of the Week
Axtell headed into its district showdown against Italy knowing a win would allow the Longhorns to jump the Gladiators in the district standings. However, any victory wouldn’t come easy as Italy entered the game as 15-point favorites. The Longhorns looked to be in a promising position up 14-0 after...
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
Chip And Joanna Gaines Fixed Up The Cottonland Castle In Waco, Texas
I had an aunt that lived in Waco, and I remember going there in the summer. It was a long drive, but the weather was always nice and I have many fond memories of the town. There is a very special piece of property there at 3300 Austin Avenue called the Cottonland Castle. Local Waco stone contractor, John Tennant, started building the castle in 1890 on what was then the outskirts of town.
WacoTrib.com
HOT Fair attendance up from last year
Heart O’ Texas Fair head honcho Wes Allison crossed his fingers and hoped attendance this year would approach that last year, when fans of corn dogs, carnival rides and bucking broncs turned out in droves. They celebrated the fair’s return following its COVID-19-related cancellation a year earlier. Apparently...
fox44news.com
Lake Waco levels down 11 feet
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A typical assumption after rain falls is the drought issue becomes better. But, the City of Waco is getting closer and closer to moving to stage three of the drought contingency plan. The lake level is just over 451 feet when it should be...
KWTX
Texas game warden investigates illegal deer poaching, vandalism at Lake Waco marina
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Waco marina staff and the McLennan County Game Warden are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects who illegally shot and killed two white-tail deer last week at the entrance of the Lake Waco marina. In the early morning hours of Oct. 12,...
It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas
When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital experiencing rise in RSV and Flu cases
TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital is experiencing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Flu viruses. In the past week, cases of RSV have risen ten to 15 percent, while flu cases have risen 50 percent within the last two weeks. RSV is a...
WacoTrib.com
Cold front promises relief from months of scorching heat in Central Texas
No need to wrap the pipes or stock up on flannel, but it’s going to get nippy on Wednesday, with temperatures possibly falling into the mid-30s in outlying areas around Waco, the National Weather Service predicts. “You will see perhaps the coldest morning this season,” said Daniel Huckaby, a...
News Channel 25
A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large
KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
No More Fort Hood? Fort Hood in Killeen To Change Name in 2024
After Hood Junior High changed its name, now the Army base with the same name will change too, and the people of Killeen are divided by it. Shocking I know in a red state where people are obsessed with keeping the names of people who lost a war. According to...
KWTX
Central Texas BBQ joints short on turkey, modifying menus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Turkey is being taken off the menu at some local restaurants amid a nationwide turkey shortage caused by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). With the holidays around the corner, one Waco-area restaurant is making adjustments to ‘meat’ the needs of customers. “It hasn’t been...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Waco area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
