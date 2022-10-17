Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
Chinese Brush Painting Workshop (Mountain View)
Enjoy the joys of Chinese Brush Painting and learn to create beautiful works in ink and colors. Artist-instructor Pauline Tsui presents a hands-on workshop with easy steps on how to paint flowers and bamboo. Art supplies such as, brushes, papers, ink and colors will be provided. This class is for beginner level participants, ages 12+ are welcome.
funcheap.com
“Just Pull Up” Free Happy Hour Tour (SF)
Join Kept Experiences and explore some of the most exciting happenings in San Francisco!!. We provide a FREE shuttle that takes you to fantastic events all around the city. The objective of Just Pull Up! is to expose people to all the exceptional places hosting incredible experiences that capture the essence of our beloved San Francisco. You will be hosted by an SF native that provides a lighthearted narrative throughout the experience, plus thought-provoking insights that make each outing unique and unforgettable.
funcheap.com
Bay Area Singles’ Halloween Costume Party (San Jose)
Halloween is always the best theme each year for a party! Everyone is so much friendlier and less inhibited! $20/advance (by Oct 27) or $25/door includes a fun Costume Contest (costumes are optional), with prizes; and dancing to your favorite hits in a large, newly renovated Ballroom! Adults of all ages welcome. Friday, Oct 28, 2022, 8pm-Midnight.
funcheap.com
SF’s Brand New ‘Central Subway’ Neighborhood Celebrations
San Francisco’s brand new Central Subway Station will host a series of community preview events to celebrate the upcoming weekend service, their unique designs specific to each neighborhood, and to showcase the landmark artworks that were commissioned for each of the stations. The Central Subway Project improves public transportation...
funcheap.com
Open Mic Wednesday at Big Rock Market (San Rafael)
Every Wednesday – Open Mic – Big Rock Market in San Rafael, CA. 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Sign-up on-site. Great Food, Great Beers on Tap. Family Friendly. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
“The Haunted Garden” Halloween Party (SF)
Our annual Halloween party is back for another year! Join us in our haunted garden for plenty of family-friendly spooky fun!. Museum Exhibit: Ghoulish and Ghastly: Victorian Monsters in Popular Culture. Food Truck: Mestizo. Light Refreshments available for purchase in garden. Halloween costumes are encouraged!. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
funcheap.com
“The Fun House” Party at 1015 Folsom w/ 50+ Artists (SF)
You’re invited into The Fun House on Wednesday, October 19th @1015sf will be filled with spectacular surprises. You + your wildest fun house fit being one of them!. Bring your own vibe to the @blanq_slate_ dance floor as they curate the beats in the klüb room. CAUTION there...
funcheap.com
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30)
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30) Fall San Francisco Restaurant Week returns October 21-30, 2022. Celebrate the flavors of San Francisco’s unique and diverse neighborhoods through special prix-fixe menus. Over 180 participating restaurants will offer special menus Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 30th at one or...
funcheap.com
Free Taco + Chips & Sala: Russian Hill Neighbors Halloween Costume Cleanup (SF)
Help us and the Russian Hill Neighbors clean up Russian Hill. Meet at the NW corner of Filbert St and Hyde St. All supplies provided. Begin with Saint Frank’s Coffee and Bob’s Donut Holes, and stay afterwards for a TREAT (a taco of your choice + chips & salsa) compliments of Nick’s Crispy Tacos! Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/420632/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name.
funcheap.com
“Renegade Chamber Orchestra” Concert (Richmond)
Renegade Orchestra – The Beauty of a Symphony, the Soul of a Rock Band. Welcome to the Renegade Orchestra – it’s time to throw out all the old conventions of a quiet, sleepy, stuffy show of musicians locked in straight jackets of tradition. Clap your hands, tap...
funcheap.com
“After Dark: Revealing Landscapes” Exhibit at Exploratorium (SF)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Layers of history lie beneath our feet, and complex systems are at work across the planet-all without most people taking notice. Tonight, look and listen to the landscape to discover its stories. Join artist Susie Ibarra and scientist Michele Koppes as they share their sonic journey through watersheds from the Greenland Ice Sheet to glacier-fed rivers in the Himalayas and the Pacific Northwest. And delve beneath San Francisco’s streets to reveal Gold Rush history, natural history, and the past and continuing presence of Indigenous peoples with the Exploratorium’s Buried History project.
funcheap.com
$8 Tix: “Proxistant Vision” SF’s New Art + Tech Exhibition (Museum of Craft and Design)
“Proxistant Vision” New Art + Tech Exhibition Opening Weekend (SF) Mark your calendars for the opening weekend of the world premiere of “Bull.Miletic: Proxistant Vision,” on November 19-20, 2022 at San Francisco’s Museum of Craft and Design. Proxistant Vision features work by Oslo-based artist duo Bull.Miletic,...
funcheap.com
This Cemetery is Now SF’s First Ever Archeological Landmark
Lincoln Park/City Cemetery is now officially a San Francisco city landmark. SF Heritage worked closely with Supervisor Connie Chan, the Planning Department, and community groups to draft the designation, which is the city’s first primarily archeological city landmark and one of the most important preservation accomplishments of recent years.
funcheap.com
Baila Community Dance Party with Latin Hits (Berkeley)
La Peña’s BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put October 21st in your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you’re dancing! Come and experience three rooms of Latin Hits, salsa, bachata, community, and more! Discount tickets and more information available at bit.ly/bailaparty.
funcheap.com
“Temescal Trick-or-Treat” 2022 Halloween Fun Fair (Oakland)
Bring your children for a fun and safe Halloween adventure!. The Temescal Telegraph Business Improvement District is excited to bring back Temescal Trick-or-Treat for the first time since 2019! Local businesses will get into the spirit by decorating their windows or storefront, wearing costumes, and greeting kiddos and their families with treats for this beloved neighborhood tradition. This event is an opportunity to provide a fun and safe environment for folks of all ages, and to connect face-to-face with neighbors for an evening of spooky celebration.
funcheap.com
Halloween Masquerade Party at The Clift (SF)
San Francisco’s top promoters Yuksel Presents & Sol Y Luna invite you to Experience San Francisco’s most incredible Halloween Party at Historical The Clift ( Redwood & Velvet Room ) Rise and dare to come for a special Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct 29th ( Every 7 years...
funcheap.com
3rd Annual “Trunk or Treat” Halloween Celebration (Walnut Creek)
The City of Walnut Creek – Arts + Rec Department is hosting its 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat Event on Friday, October 28,2022 from 3-6pm at Civic Park – 1375 Civic Drive Walnut Creek. This event is a free community event, where families can safely trick or treat in a fun, friendly and exciting environment with entertainment and many activities such as jumpers, face/arm painting, balloon twisting, temporary tattoos, henna, photo-booths, food trucks, and so much more.
funcheap.com
Oakland’s “The Rise of the Phoenix” Halloween Ball 2022
The Rise of the Phoenix Ball is going to be the most legendary Halloween event you’ve ever been to. Periodt! We have partnered up with Oakland To All (OTA), an organization that is known for putting on the Bay Area’s most premiere ballroom events. The ICONIC Dashaun Wesley,...
funcheap.com
Petaluma’s Halloween “Trick or Treat Trail” 2022
A time of Bats and Broomsticks, Blood and Bugs – and of course, Downtown Petaluma’s Safe “Trick or Treat Trail” with the downtown Merchants!. Parents – gather your little ghosts, goblins, monsters, Harry Potters, witches on broomsticks and princesses, and join the participating downtown merchants for the Annual Trick or Treat Trail this Halloween, Monday, October 31 ~ from 3-5:30 pm!
funcheap.com
“Sketchboard”: Figure Drawing Art Class & Live Music | SF
Join in at the Monument (140 9th St), for figure drawing accompanied by live musicians. Everyone is welcome, we are a mix of seasoned artists, students, and first timers. Poses range from 2, 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 minutes. There will be easels provided and some materials for drop-ins.
