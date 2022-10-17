COLUMBUS — The owner of Cedar Point does not have to reimburse season pass holders for the two months the amusement park’s rides were silenced during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Ohio Supreme Court unanimously held Thursday. The court found that the shutdown was beyond Cedar Fair's control and did not amount to a breach of contract, as one of its Gold Pass-holders argued, the court said. “This case requires us to apply the terms and conditions that [Laura] Valentine agreed to when she purchased a 2020 season pass from Cedar Fair,” Justice Sharon Kennedy wrote. “And, according to those terms, Cedar Fair could change its dates of operation without advance notice and close rides and attractions 'for weather or other conditions,' including the government-mandated shutdown.” The ruling reverses a decision by the Toledo-based Sixth District Court of Appeals, which sided with Ms. Valentine, of Mayfield Heights. That decision could have had implications for the park far beyond just the one pass she purchased for 2020.

