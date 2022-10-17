NORMAN – For the first time since 2017, Oklahoma is ranked in the preseason AP Poll as the Sooners will start the 2022-23 season ranked No. 15. The Sooners' ranking of 15th is the team's highest in the preseason poll since the 2013-14 squad opened the year ranked 11th. As one of the most dominant programs of the 21st century, Oklahoma has now been ranked in the top 15 of the preseason AP poll 10 times since 2000.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO