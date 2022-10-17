ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Knock Off No. 12 TCU

NORMAN — The Oklahoma soccer team knocked off No. 12 TCU 2-1 Thursday night in Norman. It was the Horned Frogs (9-3-4, 4-1-2) first loss in conference play and OU's first win over TCU since 2016. "It (this win) means a lot," head coach Mark Carr said. "It's been...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma and San Diego State Agree to Three-Game Football Series

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma and San Diego State University announced Thursday a three-game football series for the 2027, 2029 and 2031 seasons. The Sooners will host the Aztecs at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027, and Sept. 6, 2031. The teams will play at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Sept. 1, 2029.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Sweep Bedlam, Later Fall in Final to No. 1 Texas Tech

HOUSTON, Texas – Oklahoma swept its in-state rival Oklahoma State 6-0 to advance to the championship match at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, but the Sooners were downed 3-2-1 by No. 1 Texas Tech in the final. The Sooners were the most dominant team of the week, positing...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma Ranked No. 15 in Preseason AP Poll

NORMAN – For the first time since 2017, Oklahoma is ranked in the preseason AP Poll as the Sooners will start the 2022-23 season ranked No. 15. The Sooners' ranking of 15th is the team's highest in the preseason poll since the 2013-14 squad opened the year ranked 11th. As one of the most dominant programs of the 21st century, Oklahoma has now been ranked in the top 15 of the preseason AP poll 10 times since 2000.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Robertson, Williams On Positional Award Watch Lists

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – A pair of Sooners were named to the watch list for their respective positional player of the year awards, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced this week. Taylor Robertson earned a spot on the Ann Meyers-Drysdale watch list for the fourth year in a...
NORMAN, OK

