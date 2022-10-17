Read full article on original website
Newport News mayoral candidates debate important topics impacting the city
The four candidates running to become the mayor of Newport News came together Thursday at Christopher Newport University for a debate involving various topics.
Virginia Beach business struggling with high number of no-show job applicants
As we approach the holidays, some Virinia Beach businesses are reporting greater-than-ever struggles with finding workers.
Virginia’s first Amazon robotic fulfillment center opens in Suffolk
Virginia's first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center is open and operating in Suffolk. The facility adds 1,500 new jobs to Hampton Roads. The facility is filled with hundreds of robots helping workers get the job done.
News 3 Investigates looks at trends in Hampton Roads rental industry since 2019
News 3 Investigates is taking a deep dive on how housing is in Hampton Roads, including how the local rental industry has been over the past 3 years.
Virginia Beach forms cannabis task force
The task force's job will be to review all cannabis-related laws and make recommendations on how to regulate the industry in the resort city.
Suffolk parents react to plan to give students clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools officials are asking students to use clear backpacks starting next week, a change for some parents that's coming with a lot of questions. The school system will provide middle and high schoolers with the bag starting Monday. The goal is to allow campus...
Norfolk career fair to feature more than 70 employers
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is set to host its Fall Career Fair. It's happening Oct. 25 at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Brambleton Avenue. More than 70 employees will be present.
Amazon opens 3.8 million square foot robotic fulfillment facility in Suffolk
Some new robots have arrived in Hampton Roads all thanks to Amazon. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited Suffolk for the grand opening of Amazon's newest robotics fulfillment center.
Norfolk commonwealth's attorney voices concern over Youngkin's 'Operation Bold Blue Line'
NORFOLK, Va. — New plans to tackle crime at the state level are getting scrutiny here in Norfolk. "Operation Bold Blue Line" is a new safety initiative by Gov. Glenn Younkin’s administration to tackle violent crime across Virginia. State officials announced the plan at a press conference in Norfolk on Monday.
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case
Another man is facing charges after two young children were abducted from a Hampton Walmart on Sunday.
Hampton City Public Schools celebrate bus driver’s 55th year of service
After 55 years of driving a school bus, Linda Mason-Brooke says she would drive for another 55 years if she could.
Norfolk's rising homicide rate ranks as 8th worst in the nation
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has one of the highest increasing homicide rates in the entire country, according to a new study by WalletHub. Norfolk is on pace for its deadliest year since the early 1990s, according to historic FBI data. 13NewsNow records show 53 people have been killed this...
Suffolk schools to distribute clear backpacks to some students next week
Starting Monday, students can get the backpacks, on a volunteer basis, during lunch, according to a post on King's Fork High School's Facebook page.
First responders from across the nation learn life-saving skills in Virginia Beach
Firefighters learn new life saving skills to rescue people if a building collapses.
'Chemical emergency' from lab at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk
Details are very limited, so far. Firefighters haven't said what kind of chemical it is. One person was taken to the hospital.
DOD report says climate change is 'undermining military readiness'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With hurricanes, nor'easters and routine tidal flooding striking Hampton Roads, local residents know all too well about the devastating impacts of climate change and sea level rise. Sea level is projected to rise 10-12 inches in the United States over the next 30 years, which...
College announces New Pell Grant Scholarship, will cover full tuition, fees for in-state Pell Grant Recipients
Friday, Sept. 23, President Katherine Rowe announced to the Board of Visitors that at the start of the 2023-2024 school year, the College of William and Mary will guarantee scholarship aid for all in-state, undergraduate Pell Grant eligible students, covering the full cost of tuition and fees. At the beginning...
Suffolk, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Suffolk. The Lakeland High School volleyball team will have a game with King's Fork High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00. The Western Branch High School volleyball team will have a game with Nansemond River High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
Break the Cycle: Hampton woman questions legal system after violent ex released from jail
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton family believes the legal system failed a survivor of domestic violence. On July 25, Hampton police officers were called to Winder Court for a stabbing just before 5 a.m. In a press release, police confirmed the attacker, 58-year-old Richard “Ricky” Stanley Hogarth, died at the scene after he was hit in […]
