New York City, NY

Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname

Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions

As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"

Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."

The new NBA season tips off on Tuesday night and fans of the league are amped to see their favorite players back in action. It's going to be a season like no other, with lots of narratives to look forward to going into the season. And if there's one group of people that NBA fans love to watch breaking down those narratives, it's the Inside The NBA crew on TNT.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”

After all that the Nets have endured over the past year, you cannot deny that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. With Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast around them, the Nets certainly have enough talent to challenge any team in the league.
Darvin Ham Explains A Major Change To The Lakers

For months now, people have wondered what Russell Westbrook‘s future with the Los Angeles Lakers will look like. Would he remain a starter for the team, even with the troubles he’s faced, or would he become a bench player?. There were even some wondering if he would be...
Scout on Cavs: Will Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland Work?

As part of the Mitchell deal, the Cavs sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji back to the Jazz. The opposing scout voiced his opinions to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated in the publications famous anonymous scout takes on the upcoming season. “Are Donovan...
