‘Made it very clear for me that I should go there’: Pierre Gasly reveals what convinced him to join Alpine

F1 LIVE: Red Bull chief dismisses claims Max Verstappen could lose title due to budget cap breach
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.”Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points. Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement last Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding that “in...
Carlos Sainz say drivers are aware they could face same fate as Daniel Ricciardo
Carlos Sainz says every driver is aware they could end up with the same fate as Daniel Ricciardo as “no sport has long term memory”.Ricciardo is without a seat next season after leaving McLaren and the other spare seats have been filled. The Australian has eight GP wins under his belt and used to drive for Red Bull but after leaving Renault for McLaren his career has dipped in form. Sainz, who drives for Ferrari, is aware if his driving took a similar path he could find himself on the outside of Formula 1 looking in.“I think every driver knows,...
Lewis Hamilton Named Most Marketable F1 Driver Of 2022 Ahead Of Rival Max Verstappen
According to a recent study, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been given the title of the third most marketable athlete in the world. SportsPro have carried out “extensive data analysis, advanced social media monitoring, economic valuations, expert and consumer insights” to put together a list of the most marketable athletes in the world in 2022.
‘He’s wrecked a lot of cars’: Mick Schumacher has cost Haas ‘a lot of money’, says team owner
Haas team owner Gene Haas admits that Mick Schumacher has “wrecked a lot of cars and cost us a lot of money” with the German’s future still up in the air. Scuhumacher, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael, is battling to keep his seat with his contract expiring at the end of the season and Nico Hulkenberg reportedly rivaling his spot to partner Kevin Magnussen in 2023. Schumacher did not score any points last season but secured his first top-10 finish at Silverstone in July - he is currently 16th in the Drivers Standings on 12 points, 10...
Furious Red Bull boss Christian Horner is set to hold talks with F1 chiefs over the sport's controversial budget cap as he fights to clear his team's name after they were found to have been in 'minor breach' of the rules
Christian Horner, Red Bull's embattled team principal, is holding talks with Formula One's two most powerful figures this weekend in an attempt to thrash out the budget-cap controversy throttling the sport. The 48-year-old spent more than an hour in race control on Thursday with Stefano Domenicali, chief executive of F1,...
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes can ‘fight back’ next season
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton hopes his team can “fight back” next season after a disappointing year for the once-dominant team.Toto Wolff’s team are yet to win a race this season after troubles with their car hampering their progress. Hamilton is used to being in the title fight with seven world titles with Mercedes but he has had to help the team iron out the creases in 2022.“I’m behind in points, but it’s the bigger picture,” he told Sky Sports. “I hope that that work will impact us better for not only the remaining races this year, but into next year,...
Lewis Hamilton recognises long F1 road back for Mercedes vs Red Bull and Ferrari: 'We have to dig deeper'
Lewis Hamilton has highlighted Mercedes' huge off-season as they bid to get back into Formula 1 contention, admitting the team have to "dig deeper" and "go in a different direction" to catch up to Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes, having gone from eight straight world constructors' championships to falling well...
Red Bull to deny claims
RED BULL boss Christian Horner will defend himself against accusations they ‘cheated’ to help Max Verstappen win the world title last year in a press conference ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin. His team were found in breach of the £114million budget cap for 2021 and...
United States Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1 as off-track controversy simmers
Get ready for epic racing and controversy off the track - all live on Sky Sports F1 - as Formula 1 heads to Austin, Texas for a United States Grand Prix weekend that is sure to provide talking points. Max Verstappen claimed his second championship last time out in Japan...
Daniel Ricciardo: ‘Full intention’ is to be on F1 grid in ’24
Daniel Ricciardo said he intends to return to the Formula One grid in 2024 after “hitting pause” for 2023. The
Top Gear’s Top 9: Formula One track fails
These days Korea’s car industry is putting the European old guard to shame, but it’s hardly renowned as a motorsport destination. The Korean GP held from 2010-2013 didn’t help matters. The Korea International Circuit was barely finished in time for the inaugural race, and was used so little inbetween races that teams apparently found rotting food from the previous race when they arrived back a year later. There were plans to build a city around the circuit – like a sort of back-to-front Monaco, but it never happened and only four of the initial seven contracted races were ever held. F1 hasn’t been back in a decade.
