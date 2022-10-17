“You can’t play this” – Deontay Wilder demands respect for every fighter after VICIOUSLY knocking out Robert Helenius

Read full article on original website
MMA fighter gets chucked out of a match after throwing 13 illegal knees to the head of his vulnerable opponent
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov was disqualified from a recent bout after hitting Troy Gibson with 13 illegal strikes.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Wilder-Ruiz is a Brilliant Fight, I See Him Beating Deontay Wilder
Although countless names spread across the boxing world believed that Deontay Wilder would bounce back nicely, Eddie Hearn was a bit skeptical. Having suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, Wilder attempted to return to the win column this past weekend as he took on surging contender, Robert Helenius.
Boxing schedule 2022: Results, upcoming fights including Fury vs Chisora, Jake Paul & Floyd Mayweather NEXT fights
THE first six months of 2022 was a monster run in boxing, and you can expect more of the same in the second half of the year. Earlier this year we had Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte, as well as Dmitry Bivol's shocking decision victory against Canelo Alvarez.
Boxing Scene
Growing Concern On Spence's Side That Crawford's Team Isn't Committed To Fight
When Errol Spence Jr.’s representative sent back another revised contract to Terence Crawford’s attorney early this month, those working on Spence’s behalf were optimistic that it would lead to the consummation of a deal for the unbeaten welterweight champions to finally fight at some point early in 2023.
Boxing Scene
Spence Reacts To Crawford-Avanesyan: Everyone Can Now See Who Was The Holdup!
The kings of the welterweight division will have to wait some more if a fight they’ve long been wanting will finally happen. On Thursday, hours after BoxingScene.com senior writer and columnist Keith Idec reported there was growing concern on Errol Spence Jr's side that Terence Crawford's team wasn’t committed to an undisputed championship fight for all of the belts at 147 pounds, Crawford announced that he was skipping on a slugfest with Spence and instead would face Armenian welterweight contender David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 in Omaha on a pay per view that would be distributed by BLK Prime for $39.95.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
American fighter Sean O'Malley called himself a 'pink poodle,' threatening 'to kill the little Russian' at UFC 280
Sean O'Malley sent a chilling threat to MMA rival Petr Yan ahead of Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
Frank Warren reveals Tyson Fury’s next three fights with two huge names on the horizon after Derek Chisora trilogy bout
TYSON FURY'S boxing promoter Frank Warren has revealed his next potential three fights. The Gypsy King was hoping to fight Anthony Joshua this year after coming out of retirement. However, a bout could not organised due to contractual disagreements not being sorted out before a set deadline passed. Fury has...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua exposed over Dec 3 fight
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been exposed for their lack of movement over an October 3 fight. Despite deadlines and disagreements, they certainly had time to agree on a British showdown in the last fortnight. WBC Champion Fury initially made a substantial leap from wanting to exchange with Mahmoud...
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev fight is only happening because of Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I will shock the world one more time’
Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev to try to regain the UFC lightweight belt he lost due to a weight miss back in May, but doesn’t feel the Russian has earned his right to compete for the crown with his in-cage feats. “Do Bronx” said during the UFC 280...
Tony Ferguson responds after longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov urges him to retire from MMA
Tony Ferguson has responded after his longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov urged him to retire from mixed martial arts. It was just last week that ‘The Eagle’ shared his belief that the only reason ‘El Cucuy’ continues to fight is because he needs the money. In addition, Nurmagomedov suggested that Ferguson’s time had clearly passed and there is no way of him getting it back.
Deontay Wilder is the most impressive knockout artist in boxing history, says UFC commentator Joe Rogan
In the latest boxing news, prominent figures continue to reflect on Deontay Wilder's thumping win, as Joe Rogan calls him the best puncher in history.
worldboxingnews.net
‘Nobody wants to see’ Tyson Fury vs 12-loss Derek Chisora
Derek Chisora will face fellow Briton Tyson Fury in a WBC heavyweight title shot that nobody wants and doesn’t deserve. Chisora has lost three of his last four bouts and realistically shouldn’t hold a rating in the top fifteen with the World Boxing Council. Somehow, Chisora is there...
PWMania
Update on Adam Page’s Injury During His AEW World Title Match on Dynamite
Hangman Adam Page was injured during AEW Dynamite’s main event. Page challenged World Champion Jon Moxley, but the match was cut short when Page landed badly after a lariat. Doc Sampson correctly informed the referee that the match had to be stopped and that other trainers were on the way to check on him.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury says he picked Chisora to help British economy
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury was in the hot seat today, trying to justify his choice of Derek Chisora to the media for the December 3rd title defense of his WBC belt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) says his fight with Chisora (33-12,...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Convinced Top Fighters Will Be Reluctant To Fight Him
Deontay Wilder finds himself in between a rock and a hard place. For approximately a decade and a half, the former Olympic bronze medalist violently dispatched of his competition. However, following back-to-back stoppage defeats against Tyson Fury, his overarching star power appeared to be dimming. But while the Alabama native...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Aims To Have Three Fights in 2023 - But Joshua is Not One of Them
Tyson Fury says he plans to box three times in 2023 but says none of them will be against Anthony Joshua, whom he says has blown his chance of ever facing him. On Thursday, Fury finally confirmed that he would be putting his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Derek Chisora, whom he has beaten twice already, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on December 3.
