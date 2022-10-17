Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
We may not see Becky Lynch in a WWE ring until 2023
While the WWE women’s division has gotten a big shot in the arm lately thanks to Damage CTRL, one major player who’s still on the shelf due to injury is Becky Lynch. Last seen in an unsuccessful attempt to wrest the Raw Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, Lynch had been the subject of rumors suggesting she might be ready to return from her shoulder injury before the end of September, but as we’re currently more than halfway through October, that obviously wasn’t the case. According to a new report from Fightful Select, that was always no more than wishful...
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
PWMania
Austin Theory Cashing In His Money In the Bank at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc?
Austin Theory has hinted that he might cash in his Money In The Bank contract for the WWE NXT Championship. Kevin Owens hosted a special edition of The KO Show featuring the Halloween Havoc main event competitors – Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh, and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker – on this week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT.
AEW Wrestler Hospitalized After Scary In-Ring Incident
Adam “Hangman” Page (real name Stephen Woltz) was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering an injury during his match against AEW world champion Jon Moxley
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Claims They're Related To Bobo Brazil
As the song says, "Wrestling has more than one royal family." In fact, it's become something of a running theme, from the Windhams to the Rhodes to the Flairs and beyond, there are plenty of multi-generational wrestling families. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Leon Ruffin took to Twitter to...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Former WWE Star Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
There is a new report that has revealed that a former WWE star is expected to return to IMPACT Wrestling. Following Bound For Glory 2022, IMPACT Wrestling was to undergo several changes with various stars completing their runs with the company. Per PWInsider, former WWE star PJ Black will be...
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Teases Surprising Money In The Bank Cash-In
Austin Theory was the final main roster star to make their "NXT" return on the October 18 episode. He made his entrance just before the show ended, teasing that he could cash in his Money in the Bank contract in a bid to become the "NXT" Champion. Before his return,...
wrestlingworld.co
Karl Anderson Reportedly Got Into Trouble When His Wife Leaked WWE Hostage Situation
When WWE went to Saudi Arabia back in 2019, there were reportedly issues with the company leaving the country following the show. This led to rumors that many superstars were held hostage and Karl Anderson’s wife even took to Twitter to vent about how her husband was trapped in a foreign country.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Regrets Sending Prayers To Hangman Page
It was a scary moment for everyone involved in pro wrestling last night when "Hangman" Adam Page was stretchered out of the ring after landing on his head taking a lariat from Jon Moxley in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." And while it appears Page will be missing some time due to suffering a concussion, early reports have indicated he didn't suffer any other significant injuries, leaving the wrestling world to breathe a sigh of relief.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Threatens Tony Khan On AEW Dynamite
One AEW star has threatened Tony Khan and promised to completely “hijack” AEW Rampage this week if he doesn’t respond appropriately!. After searching the arena high and low for Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship, the Baddies caught up with Renee Paquette backstage with the bad news they still had not gotten back Jade’s belt.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Last month the All Out pay-per-view took place from Chicago and after CM Punk won the AEW World Championship in the main event he made some controversial comments during the post-show media scrum. Punk fired shots at Adam Page, MJF and The Elite which led to an altercation backstage. CM...
wrestletalk.com
Serious Hangman Page Injury, Chris Jericho Signs New AEW Deal, Huge WWE Star Returning Soon – News Bulletin – October 19, 2022
There’s been a serious injury to AEW’s Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho has signed a new AEW deal, a huge WWE star is returning soon and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Wednesday, 19 October 2022.
