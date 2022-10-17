While the WWE women’s division has gotten a big shot in the arm lately thanks to Damage CTRL, one major player who’s still on the shelf due to injury is Becky Lynch. Last seen in an unsuccessful attempt to wrest the Raw Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, Lynch had been the subject of rumors suggesting she might be ready to return from her shoulder injury before the end of September, but as we’re currently more than halfway through October, that obviously wasn’t the case. According to a new report from Fightful Select, that was always no more than wishful...

2 DAYS AGO