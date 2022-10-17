ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theScore

Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
SB Nation

Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or

Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
The Guardian

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation

Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
BBC

Lionel Messi: Five things we learned from new BBC film

Watch Messi on BBC iPlayer from Saturday, 22 October. Lionel Messi is arguably the best player to ever lace up a pair of football boots. At 35, the Argentina forward has won almost every accolade in the game. He has won the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the world's best player - a record seven times and also won the Fifa Best Men's Player award once.
BBC

Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse'

West Ham's Michail Antonio says VAR has "made refereeing worse" as referees now have "something to fall back on". The Jamaica striker referenced the standard of officiating in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He also complained about refereeing in the Hammers' draw at Southampton, after which his...
SB Nation

Man United 2-0 Tottenham: player ratings to the theme of islands

Whoo boy. Tottenham Hotspur got their asses BEAT on Wednesday at Manchester United. Theater of Dreams? More like Theater of Reams, amirite?. OK, it wasn’t quite that bad. But lord, it wasn’t good. Tottenham basically laid an egg in Manchester, putting out one of, if not the, worst overall performances we’ve seen out of them this season. Losing at Manchester United isn’t unexpected — heck, it’s practically par for Spurs — and this is only their second loss of the season. Spurs are still in third place, but I think we all expected them to put up more of a fight than what we saw on Wednesday.
theScore

Usman requests trilogy fight vs. Edwards in London

Kamaru Usman wants to cross the pond in his quest to regain the UFC welterweight title. Usman requested a trilogy fight with Leon Edwards in the reigning champion's home country of England, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, confirmed to ESPN's Marc Raimondi on Tuesday. "I swear to everything, (Usman said) to...
The Associated Press

Gerrard under more pressure after Villa loses 3-0 at Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was taunted by Fulham fans after his team’s 3-0 loss in the Premier League on Thursday. “Sacked in the morning,” sang sections of the Craven Cottage crowd after strikes from Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as an own goal from Tyrone Mings.

