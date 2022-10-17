Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
SB Nation
Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or
Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation
Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
BBC
Lionel Messi: Five things we learned from new BBC film
Watch Messi on BBC iPlayer from Saturday, 22 October. Lionel Messi is arguably the best player to ever lace up a pair of football boots. At 35, the Argentina forward has won almost every accolade in the game. He has won the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the world's best player - a record seven times and also won the Fifa Best Men's Player award once.
Report: Wilfried Zaha Keen On Transfer To Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool
The Crystal Palace winger is out of contract at the end of the season.
Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo made a questionable decision during Manchester United’s win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
BBC
Steven Gerrard: 'I won't feel sorry for myself' - Aston Villa boss believes he can turn form around
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he will not "feel sorry for myself" as he looks to steer the club away from the Premier League relegation zone. Gerrard is under increasing pressure with Villa sitting 16th in the table having won just two games this season. The former Liverpool midfielder...
BBC
Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse'
West Ham's Michail Antonio says VAR has "made refereeing worse" as referees now have "something to fall back on". The Jamaica striker referenced the standard of officiating in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He also complained about refereeing in the Hammers' draw at Southampton, after which his...
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
Reports Of Manchester City Move For Giorgi Scalvini Are 'Premature', Claims Agent
Only recently has Giorgi Scalvini been linked to a move to Premier League champions, Manchester City or Atletico Madrid, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
SB Nation
Man United 2-0 Tottenham: player ratings to the theme of islands
Whoo boy. Tottenham Hotspur got their asses BEAT on Wednesday at Manchester United. Theater of Dreams? More like Theater of Reams, amirite?. OK, it wasn’t quite that bad. But lord, it wasn’t good. Tottenham basically laid an egg in Manchester, putting out one of, if not the, worst overall performances we’ve seen out of them this season. Losing at Manchester United isn’t unexpected — heck, it’s practically par for Spurs — and this is only their second loss of the season. Spurs are still in third place, but I think we all expected them to put up more of a fight than what we saw on Wednesday.
Report: Erling Haaland Does Have A Release Clause In 2024
It has been rumoured that new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland has a release clause in his contract and now it has been confirmed.
Newcastle plans Saudi Arabia trip during World Cup break
Newcastle has confirmed another midseason trip to Saudi Arabia days after playing a Premier League match in the kingdom's green and white colors
BBC
Les Ferdinand: FA diversity code 'made no difference' in helping black players get jobs in football
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says the FA's Football Leadership Diversity Code has "made no difference whatsoever" in helping black players get jobs in the game. A new report shows that while 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are black, only 4.4% of managers are black.
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
Report: Inter Milan In Talks To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan
Inter Milan are keen on extending Romelu Lukaku's loan deal.
theScore
Usman requests trilogy fight vs. Edwards in London
Kamaru Usman wants to cross the pond in his quest to regain the UFC welterweight title. Usman requested a trilogy fight with Leon Edwards in the reigning champion's home country of England, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, confirmed to ESPN's Marc Raimondi on Tuesday. "I swear to everything, (Usman said) to...
Report: Jonathan David Could Be Chelsea's Rafael Leao Alternative
Chelsea could turn to Jonathan David if Rafael Leao signs a new contract with AC Milan.
Gerrard under more pressure after Villa loses 3-0 at Fulham
LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was taunted by Fulham fans after his team’s 3-0 loss in the Premier League on Thursday. “Sacked in the morning,” sang sections of the Craven Cottage crowd after strikes from Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as an own goal from Tyrone Mings.
Comments / 0