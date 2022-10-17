Whoo boy. Tottenham Hotspur got their asses BEAT on Wednesday at Manchester United. Theater of Dreams? More like Theater of Reams, amirite?. OK, it wasn’t quite that bad. But lord, it wasn’t good. Tottenham basically laid an egg in Manchester, putting out one of, if not the, worst overall performances we’ve seen out of them this season. Losing at Manchester United isn’t unexpected — heck, it’s practically par for Spurs — and this is only their second loss of the season. Spurs are still in third place, but I think we all expected them to put up more of a fight than what we saw on Wednesday.

16 HOURS AGO