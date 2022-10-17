High school basketball: Top-ranked prospects Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Collier headline 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 3 Miami Central vs. Columbus headlines MaxPreps Top 10 Games of the Week
Two of the best teams in South Florida face off in the GMAC Championship as No. 3 Central (Miami) and Columbus (Miami) meet Friday at Traz Powell Stadium in a matchup of undefeated squads. The Rockets have held five straight opponents to seven points or less while the Explorers have scored at least 21 points in every game.
landgrantholyland.com
2023 DL target sets commitment date, pair of OSU commits receive All-American jersey
Back to the grind, this week Ohio State’s staff has been focused solely on Iowa and the back half of the regular season. With last weekends idle status, recruiting was very much at the forefront of their priorities and allowed for plenty of in-person visits. With a home game this weekend, the ability to host both current commits and targets is back, and of course Ohio State is taking full advantage.
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee
Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
Ohio State wrestling lands commitment from Brock Herman, Top 20 145 lbs. prospect flips from NC State
Ohio State wrestling landed a big commitment Tuesday night in the Class of 2023. Brock Herman, originally an NC State commit, flipped to the Buckeyes in a decision that has him staying closer to home. Herman is currently a senior, hailing from Brecksville (Ohio) and wrestles for the Seasons Freestyle Club. He released a statement on social media announcing his decision.
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
HangOverEasy: an ‘egg-cellent’ rebrand allows for continuous ‘egg-spansion’
HangOverEasy, located at 1646 Neil Ave., is open after recent renovations. Credit: Sarah Upton | Lantern File Photo. HangOverEasy’s clever name, homemade food and service-oriented staff have contributed to the diner’s popularity and growth.
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Thinks Iowa Plays "Complementary Football," Brian Hartline is the Best Position Coach in America and Tommy Eichenberg is an Absolute Stud
We are only one day away from The Ohio State University football team taking the field for the seventh time in the 2022 season. And, friends, that makes me happy. The second half of the season is about to begin. The Buckeyes have a job to do. Let's have a...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Ohio State players' program helps restored citizens prepare for future
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Choices, Leadership, Energy, Attitude and Now are the fundamentals that former OSU football players Antonio Smith and Roy Hall wanted to instill in their CLEAN program. What You Need To Know. The CLEAN program was established in 2017. It was originally designed as a cognitive and...
Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains reasoning behind his pick between Ohio State-Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Greg McElroy discussed their picks heading into Week 8 Thursday morning on Always College Football. When it came to the Ohio State and Iowa matchup, they both unanimously picked Ohio State. The Bear suggested how this game will play out with the Buckeyes on top.
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Penn State-Michigan Proves It Could Be A One-Game Season For Ohio State
Ohio State was off this past weekend after getting off to a 6-0 start this season, but it was still an eventful week of college football that helped us learn a few things about where the Buckeyes go from here. After this weekend’s game against Iowa – a likely win,...
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gems
Lucky’s Stout House closed July 2021, will be replaced by apartments but remains in the hearts of Ohio State students. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor. Since closing in July 2021, Ohio State has been unable to fill the four-leaf-clover-sized hole in South Campus’s heart that was once Lucky’s Stout House.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Columbus, OH
Columbus is the seat of Franklin County and the capital city of Ohio. It’s one of the most populated cities in the United States, thanks mainly to its bustling local economy. The city has a long and rich history during ancient and contemporary times. This is why Columbus is...
columbusnavigator.com
This Century Old Mausoleum Is One Of The Most Beautiful Buildings In Columbus
Over the years, Columbus has been home to some truly impressive architecture. Nearly 100 years ago, the Columbus Mausoleum Company set out to build our city’s most iconic mausoleum. Green Lawn Abbey opened for business in 1929 and unlike so many other incredible old buildings, it’s still standing today.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus
In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
Comments / 0