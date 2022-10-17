ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTRF- 7News

Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor coming to Belmont County

Sensei Ron Thomas, Bobby Brown from the movie The Karate Kid, and the tv show Cobra Kai will be coming to Belmont County this weekend. Thomas will be visiting the Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St.Clairsville on October 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM. Not only will Thomas be available for a photo and autograph […]
weelunk.com

The Time an Eccentric Art Collector Visited Sears Roebuck & Co. in Wheeling

When was the last time you had an opportunity to purchase artwork? Living in Wheeling, it’s a pretty easy thing to do. From gallery shows to student art exhibitions to craft fairs, it seems like there is always an opportunity to find something original to adorn your walls. These days, it feels like art is everywhere. So it may be hard to think that maybe, things weren’t always this easy. While there are certainly many reasons for the proliferation of fine art into society more broadly, could legendary horror actor Vincent Price be at least partly responsible? Perhaps…
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Morgantown triplets featured for first birthday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln, Emilia, and Liliana Elliott turned one on October 3. The triplets were featured by Smuckers for their first birthday. Tyler and Lindsey Elliott knew they wanted three kids. However, they weren’t planning on it happening at the same time.. After an ultrasound, that’s what they found out.
MORGANTOWN, WV
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Morgantown’s Von Blaze: A Contemporary Sandwich Restaurant with Scratch Cooking

At least once a year I journey 90-minutes south on I-79 to Morgantown to have a lunch meeting with a business associate Sarah. It’s always good to head back to Morgantown and West Virginia. Our lunch meeting gives us an opportunity to catch up and talk about business matters. It also allows me to have a little adventure. I ventured south to Morgantown this summer, but now is a perfect time to go too, with the leaves soon to reach peak colors.
MORGANTOWN, WV
weelunk.com

New Pop-Up Art Exhibit Coming to WesBanco Arena

The Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission has partnered with WesBanco Arena to display temporary murals that were created by several talented artists earlier this year. The exhibit, which is comprised of 10 4×8 murals, will be on display in the lobby of WesBanco Arena beginning Friday, Oct. 21. The exhibit will remain open through December 8.
WHEELING, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling to be home to Food Hub

Grow Ohio Valley announced on Tuesday that they have been awarded $1.5million by theAppalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to develop the Wheeling Food Hub. This award is part of a recently announced nearly $47 million package supporting 52 projects in 181 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

City of Weirton’s website has a new look

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The City of Weirton’s website has a new look! They launched the redesign of their ‘CivicPlus’ website for more convenient resident accessibility with more self-serve features. City officials wanted a platform to serve as a communication tool for residents and visitors to utilize. Some of the new features include emergency alerts, online […]
WEIRTON, WV

