Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor coming to Belmont County
Sensei Ron Thomas, Bobby Brown from the movie The Karate Kid, and the tv show Cobra Kai will be coming to Belmont County this weekend. Thomas will be visiting the Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St.Clairsville on October 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM. Not only will Thomas be available for a photo and autograph […]
weelunk.com
The Time an Eccentric Art Collector Visited Sears Roebuck & Co. in Wheeling
When was the last time you had an opportunity to purchase artwork? Living in Wheeling, it’s a pretty easy thing to do. From gallery shows to student art exhibitions to craft fairs, it seems like there is always an opportunity to find something original to adorn your walls. These days, it feels like art is everywhere. So it may be hard to think that maybe, things weren’t always this easy. While there are certainly many reasons for the proliferation of fine art into society more broadly, could legendary horror actor Vincent Price be at least partly responsible? Perhaps…
Family, friends recall Allderdice student as good kid who made others smile
It seems that anyone who knew Christopher X. Lucas remembers how the young man made them laugh. Christopher’s sense of humor and infectious smile are the things that stood out for friends and family when asked what they remember most about the 15-year-old ninth grader at Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh.
’80s themed, family-friendly arcade opens in Fairmont
If you're looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont.
Wheeling to host Jack-O’-Lantern Jamboree with Hocus Pocus screening
Join in some Halloween fun as the City of Wheeling is hosting a Jack-O’-Lantern Jamboree followed by a screening of Hocus Pocus. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 in Garden Park, Warwood. The Jack-O’Lantern Jamboree will kick off at 5 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to play fall-themed games, receive some sweet […]
WDTV
Morgantown triplets featured for first birthday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln, Emilia, and Liliana Elliott turned one on October 3. The triplets were featured by Smuckers for their first birthday. Tyler and Lindsey Elliott knew they wanted three kids. However, they weren’t planning on it happening at the same time.. After an ultrasound, that’s what they found out.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Morgantown’s Von Blaze: A Contemporary Sandwich Restaurant with Scratch Cooking
At least once a year I journey 90-minutes south on I-79 to Morgantown to have a lunch meeting with a business associate Sarah. It’s always good to head back to Morgantown and West Virginia. Our lunch meeting gives us an opportunity to catch up and talk about business matters. It also allows me to have a little adventure. I ventured south to Morgantown this summer, but now is a perfect time to go too, with the leaves soon to reach peak colors.
weelunk.com
New Pop-Up Art Exhibit Coming to WesBanco Arena
The Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission has partnered with WesBanco Arena to display temporary murals that were created by several talented artists earlier this year. The exhibit, which is comprised of 10 4×8 murals, will be on display in the lobby of WesBanco Arena beginning Friday, Oct. 21. The exhibit will remain open through December 8.
Marshall County to bring the ‘Joys of Christmas’ to the Moundsville parade
There will also be a Christmas parade in Marshall County! The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing ‘The Joys of Christmas’ to the city of Moundsville on November 19 at 2 PM. This will be the 52nd year for the Moundsville Christmas parade. The Parade Marshall will be Jim Cochran. Jim has been […]
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
Survey finds a quarter of Americans will not celebrate Halloween this year
A recent survey from TopCashback.com reported that only 71 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, among other interesting findings.
Bridgeport girl finally gets her ‘Make-A-Wish’ granted
11-year-old Jaelyn Myers from Bridgeport had her "Make-A-Wish" granted on Sept. 19-23 with a total VIP package trip to Los Angeles from Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
DUI checkpoints being set for Halloween weekend
Halloween is one of the most popular drinking holidays of the year and law enforcement is attempting to make sure people are responsible on the roads. Multiple check points are scheduled for the upcoming holiday across the Pittsburgh area.
Morgantown billboard remembers those poisoned by fentanyl
A group of parents has come together to spread fentanyl awareness in memory of their children who were poisoned by the drug.
WDTV
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
WTAP
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lee Rector and his partner, Wayne Waldeck, were headed out the door Tuesday morning to the Wood County Airport when they heard the awful news. A small plane they had chartered from Columbus to pick them up had crashed in Marietta. “I got a message from...
Wheeling to be home to Food Hub
Grow Ohio Valley announced on Tuesday that they have been awarded $1.5million by theAppalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to develop the Wheeling Food Hub. This award is part of a recently announced nearly $47 million package supporting 52 projects in 181 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which […]
WDTV
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
City of Weirton’s website has a new look
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The City of Weirton’s website has a new look! They launched the redesign of their ‘CivicPlus’ website for more convenient resident accessibility with more self-serve features. City officials wanted a platform to serve as a communication tool for residents and visitors to utilize. Some of the new features include emergency alerts, online […]
