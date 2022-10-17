Read full article on original website
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com
Kahoks Conclude Regular Season Off Dramatic Win Over Centennial, Play At Centralia In Week Nine Game, Awaits First Playoff Opponent And Site
CENTRALIA - The Collinsville High football tea, fresh off its dramatic 15-14 overtime win over previously undefeated Champaign Centennial, concludes the regular season Friday night with a game at Centralia in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Kahoks are 7-1 going into the game after Kolby Anderson scored a touchdown in...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Reiniger Scores 23rd Goal Of Season But Injured In First Half, Peterson Adds Brace As Kahoks Win Regional Opener Over Blue Devils
COLLINSVILLE – Junior striker Adam Reiniger scored his 23rd goal of the season in the first half before being forced out of the lineup due to injury, while Trey Peterson added a brace (two goals) as Collinsville eliminated Quincy in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer regional Wednesday evening at Kahok Stadium.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Grad Ray'Sean Taylor, SIUE Teammate DeeJuan Pruitt Named To 13-Member Pre-Season All-Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Team
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Collinsville High basketball standout and now SIUE sophomore Ray’Sean Taylor has been named with teammate DeeJuan Pruitt to the 13-member preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball team announced Tuesday at the league's annual media day. "It is good to see players on our team recognized...
thebengilpost.com
Back in time: Gillespie’s second undefeated team: The 1964 Miners
Written by the late Andy Easton, Sr. for the Gillespie Area News. When Gillespie High School started their football program in 1920, little did they know that it would take eight years before they could field a winning team. The 1927 team won the conference and ended the season with an 8-0-1 record. It would take the orange and black another 36 years before they would be undefeated again.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Announces Second Re-Charter Class
EDWARDSVILLE - The second re-charter class of the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame will feature five athletes, two coaches, three teams and one contributor. Athletes include Tom Price, Luke Kreamalmeyer, Lindsay Anderson, Herman Shaw and Christina Perozzi. Coaches include Dick Gerber and Winston Brown. Teams include the 1990 baseball team, 2000 boys soccer team and 2004 girls golf team. Bob Wetzel will go in as a contributor.
stlpinchhits.com
Watch now: Cardinals ownership report cards
Cardinals report cards: Ownership preached fiscal responsibility. Now it’s time to spend. Bill DeWitt Jr. preached fiscal responsibility. But after Pujols-palooza and a sendoff tour for Molina, the Cardinals have no excuse to cut financial corners this offseason.
KMOV
Teen accused of bringing gun to high school football game in Metro East
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to a football game at a Metro East high school. Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High School football game on Oct. 14. He was arrested and later released on his own recognizance.
Massive fire broke out at Windermere Place for the second time in one day
A massive fire broke out at Windermere Place on Thursday.
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
KMOV
Jackpot-winning Show Me Cash Missouri lottery ticket sold in Florissant
FLORISSANT, MO. (KMOV) – A Show Me Cash ticket purchased in Florissant matched all five numbers to win the jackpot!. The $100,000 winning ticket for the Sept. 23 drawing was purchased at the Jamestown Amoco at 4095 N. Highway 67. The winning number combination was 2, 5, 8, 10 and 27.
3-car crash in south St. Louis City
A couple of cars and a truck were involved in an early morning crash in south St. Louis City.
heraldpubs.com
Mascoutah Woman Killed In Three-Car Crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a three-car crash that resulted in the death of a Mascoutah woman Thursday, Oct. 21. Officials have not released the identity of the 63-year-old woman pending notification of family. Illinois State Police reported that a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Robert...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Keifer’s building in Madison
MADISON — Ground was broken here on Wednesday morning for Keifer’s. The new restaurant is on Highland Colony Parkway across from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler, alderman, other city officials, business leaders and Keifer’s owners Kevin and Carly Smith and their daughter Ella Jane were present for the groundbreaking.
ehstigertimesonline.com
Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville
The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
Illinois Man Killed When Truck Driver Runs Red Light
An Illinois man was killed in a three-car accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the incident happened when a northbound 2020 Hino Conventional truck, driven by 25-year-old Shawn D. Millfelt of St. Charles, was on US 67 around 1:15 p.m., when he failed to stop at a red light at Richard Drive.
okawvilletimes.com
Breese Man Killed in Car Crash in Irvington
A Breese man was killed in a fiery crash in Irvington in the early morning hours Saturday. James Foss, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:14 a.m. by Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger. According to the coroner’s report, Foss was the sole occupant of a vehicle traveling west...
Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
KMOV
Person of interest taken for questioning after shooting in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - A person of interest was taken for questioning following a late-night shooting in Webster Groves. A victim was found shot in the chest in the 100 block of Reasnor Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.
