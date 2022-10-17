Read full article on original website
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois now the second largest sports betting market in the country
(The Center Square) – Illinois is now the second largest sports betting market in the country. According to figures from the Illinois Gaming Board, the state took in nearly $565 million in gross gaming revenue in August, about $8 million more than New Jersey. New York led the country with revenue of more than $877 million.
collinsvilledailynews.com
What manufacturing workers make in Illinois
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Illinois using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: More than 3,500 migrants to Chicago; some state rebate checks rejected
Foreign nationals who illegally crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border continue to be bused from Texas to Illinois. WTTW reports city officials said 145 more immigrants arrived in Chicago since Monday. That brings the total to over 3,500 people. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has promised to welcome the migrants with open arms, but has relocated some to nearby cities.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Study ranks states on their voting policies and regulations
(The Center Square) – Illinois has slipped, but remains in the top ten of a 50-state ranking that measures the amount of time and effort it takes to vote. The 2022 Cost of Voting Index is the brainchild of Northern Illinois University political scientist Scot Schraufnagel. The nonpartisan academic study examined the time and effort required to cast a ballot in each state following a number of new laws passed by lawmakers around the country following the 2020 election.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Stakeholders look to connect more donors to Illinois families for school choice scholarship program
(The Center Square) – Supporters of the Illinois Invest In Kids scholarship program may be looking to make the program more accessible to families and donors alike. The program allows donors to get a 75% income tax credit toward donations to fund school choice scholarships for qualified families throughout the state.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Democrats, Republicans see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address issues raised by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors
Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Missouri librarians concerned with secretary of state's new rules on materials for minors
(The Center Square) – A proposed rule requiring Missouri libraries to establish guidelines for restricting materials for minors is creating concerns among librarians. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Monday submitted a rule to require state-funded libraries to have written policies determining what materials are age-appropriate for minors. The proposed administrative rule will be published in the Missouri Register on Nov. 15 and then have a 30-day comment period.
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Accepts Applications For 2-Week Paid Registered Nurse Internship In December
O'FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is now accepting applications for a two-week paid registered nurse (RN) internship to be held Dec. 11-23, 2022. The RN internship program is designed for nursing students to gain real-life experience in a health care setting during their winter break. Interns will...
collinsvilledailynews.com
O’Fallon High School raises school spirit with homecoming parade
In celebration of Homecoming Week at O’Fallon Township High School, students gathered together for a parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Sarah Hellin, from O’Fallon, said she enjoyed watching her child walk in the parade and took note of the friendly environment. “It's fun to listen to the different classes get together, and all the different sports teams, clubs and activities,” Hellin said. “It’s cool to watch them all gather in a very friendly atmosphere.”
