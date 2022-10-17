Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person
LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
Police searching for missing Casey County man
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Kentucky State Police said Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and was last seen at his Casey County home.
Wave 3
FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm
One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
wnky.com
Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
wdrb.com
Search for evidence on Bardstown farm in Crystal Rogers case could wrap up soon
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Day three of the search for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers continues in Bardstown. FBI agents said the search could wrap up Wednesday or Thursday. Agents began searching before sunrise Monday at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane that's owned by the Houck family....
Coroner: Remains of 4-year-old Kentucky girl found wrapped in plastic inside suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The remains of a 4-year-old Kentucky girl found by authorities in February were found wrapped in plastic inside a green suitcase, according to the coroner’s office. WHAS-TV, reporting on the findings of the Bullitt County Coroner’s office through an open records request, said that Serenity...
WKYT 27
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
WHAS 11
Crystal Rogers' mother 'praying for answers' as FBI investigates Bardstown farm
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. Agents were first spotted on Paschal Ballard Lane around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The agency confirmed to WHAS11 they are executing a search warrant on the property.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES FATAL COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 65 IN BARREN COUNTY
PARK CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at approximately 6:00 A.M., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 50 mile marker of Interstate 65 southbound.
indherald.com
Interrupting the drug flow: How the DEA went to battle against popular Oneida clinic
A Kentucky pharmacist named John Simkins was one of the first to alert federal authorities to what he considered a suspicious flow of prescription painkillers from a small medical clinic in Oneida. Simkins owned the since-closed Somerset Pharmacy. Located in Somerset’s historic downtown area, it was Pulaski County’s oldest pharmacy,...
wcluradio.com
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
PHOTOS: Here's a look at the FBI's latest investigation on the Houck family farm
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022.
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after crashing in Nicholasville. Police say a car was driving northbound on North Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday. They say a white Mustang crashed into a blue pickup truck near Orchard Drive. A woman in the truck has...
k105.com
Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.
A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on drug, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested on drug and other charges early this morning by the Russell Springs Police Department, according to jail records. Russell Miller, age 39, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree Drug Unspecified, Drug Paraphernalia buy/possess, Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), and license to be in possession.
wcluradio.com
Interstate traffic congested near Oakland due to incident
OAKLAND — A motor vehicle incident is causing major traffic congestion along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. Officials are on scene of an incident involving a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene said one vehicle had been on fire. The southbound lanes are impeded with heavy traffic as of...
