Acworth, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5atlanta.com

Woman's body dumped at Acworth construction site, family devastated

CARTERSVILLE, Ga - A woman's body was found at a construction site in Acworth last Friday. She has since been identified as 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe. Sharpe's family is devastated. "She was a wonderful daughter, she was a great momma," said Deborah Moon, Amanda's mother. Tears streamed down Moon's face as...
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead

MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Men arrested during two different drug busts, obstructing an officer

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:. On October 14, a deputy was conducting a subdivision check in Hickory Hill Estates off Parks Road when he observed a white Lexus still running that was sitting on the wrong side of the roadway.“I advised dispatch I was out with the vehicle in front of 6125 Hickory Hills Rd. I made a driver-side approach making contact with a male in the driver seat, later identified as Leontae Stewart-Jackson. Upon immediate contact with the vehicle, I noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When making contact with the driver he was initially compliant, but I noted he was wearing a camo-style ski mask pulled up over his nose and only his eyes were visible,” the deputy wrote.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators share photo of 2009 murder suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Criminal investigators in Douglas County shared an image of a person they believe committed a 2009 murder. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of what appeared to be a frame from a security camera video. Investigators said the photo is related to the Sept. 21, 2009, death of Maryanne Humphrey.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA

