(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:. On October 14, a deputy was conducting a subdivision check in Hickory Hill Estates off Parks Road when he observed a white Lexus still running that was sitting on the wrong side of the roadway.“I advised dispatch I was out with the vehicle in front of 6125 Hickory Hills Rd. I made a driver-side approach making contact with a male in the driver seat, later identified as Leontae Stewart-Jackson. Upon immediate contact with the vehicle, I noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When making contact with the driver he was initially compliant, but I noted he was wearing a camo-style ski mask pulled up over his nose and only his eyes were visible,” the deputy wrote.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO