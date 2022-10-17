Read full article on original website
Omaha, Council Bluffs seek joint year-long yard waste agreement
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha and the City of Council Bluffs could soon have a new agreement when it comes to picking up yard waste. Tuesday, Omaha City Council will vote on a potential one-year agreement with Council Bluffs, allowing the city to bring all yard waste materials to Omaha’s facility, Oma-Gro.
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to understand the complexities of homelessness. This week, Omaha police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown. Last month, the downtown shelter moved homeless campsites for safety reasons. At the time, even though there were beds available inside the Siena Francis House, the men...
Ricketts presents 2022 Bioscience Award in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Environmental challenges are of particular concern to Nebraska’s top industries, making bioscience research critical to the future of agriculture and the state’s economy. Wednesday night at Bio Nebraska’s annual meeting held at The Pella at Blackstone, Gov. Pete Ricketts made that clear as he...
Thursday Oct. 20 COVID-19 update:
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Warhorse Casino in Lincoln generates more than $285,000 in tax revenue in one week
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino in Lincoln brought in more than a quarter of a million dollars in tax revenue in just the first week of being open. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission says the $285,000 was split between several different areas. Nearly 70% was put into the...
Muscle cars support cab rides for cancer patients in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Omaha businessman Peter Fink created a museum to showcase his collection of more than 100 cars, the idea was to make it more than a man cave. He wanted it to provide an outlet for charitable causes to raise funds. So when given the chance...
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Omaha Mobility Plan
Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year" Warming through Sunday ahead of a weekend system that cools us down and brings storm chances and wind. 6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids. Updated: 13 hours ago. Doctor's offices are filling up in...
Election 2022: Blood, Pillen address Omaha Rotary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than three weeks until the mid-term election Nebraska’s candidates for governor are sharpening their messages and attacks. Since Republican Candidate Jim Pillen is declining to debate his opponent, Democratic State Sen. Carol Blood, the two are using events to tell voters where they stand on the issues.
6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October...
Election 2022: Douglas County Sheriff’s debate gets heated
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fiery debate Thursday afternoon between the two men who want to be the next Douglas County Sheriff. Democrat Greg Gonzalez retired as a deputy chief with the Omaha Police Department earlier this year. Republican Aaron Hanson is a sergeant with the Omaha Police Department’s Fugitive Squad.
Water access at Omaha Standing Bear Lake closed off for renovations until Fall 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who use Standing Bear Lake in Northwest Omaha have mixed emotions over plans for some major renovations. It would require access to the water to be closed off for as long as a year. Jacob Barna is one of many Northwest Omahans who will need...
Lincoln educator named ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln teacher got the surprise and honor of her career Thursday, and it all happened right in front of the students she’s dedicated her life to. In the groggy first period of Lincoln High School - just as Renee Jones settled her freshman into a lesson in Oral Communications, Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt led a train of cameras into the room. He held an apple trophy in his hand and presented it to Jones as the 2023 “Nebraska Teacher of the Year.”
OPS makes changes to improve bus driver shortage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is taking steps to address its ongoing bus driver shortage. The school board unanimously approved modifying its contract with Student Transportation of America. The changes include increasing the starting change for bus drivers to $22 per hour. They are also increasing fees for...
Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Remington Heights highlighting the independent living with apartment style living but with a community feel with an abundance of activities. Find out more in today’s interview!
Omaha plans open house events to talk about mobility master plan
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents who want to give the city feedback about its plans for improving pedestrian and bicycling experiences in the city will have a chance to share their thoughts at upcoming open house meetings. The city said Thursday that it would host two such meetings in...
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
Hinson discharged from hospital
New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz, he decided to go to social media and chose not to endorse either candidate. Omaha bar owners must reapply...
City Council discusses agreement to bring Google Fiber to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Google Fiber wants to dig and place fiber optic cable in the city’s right of way. Right of way is often the green space between a sidewalk and the street. “We think this is a place with deep roots in education, entrepreneurship, innovation and a...
