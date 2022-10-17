Read full article on original website
Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
WITH bills rising this year, people are getting creative with finding ways to heat their homes. People are taking to TikTok to share how they are placing plant pots over candles to make rooms warmer - but experts have warned against the trend. TikTok user Marie Smith, who posts under...
A WOMAN has come up with an ingenious hack that she swears will leave your house dust free for longer. Using the handle Purdy and Figg the cleaning influencer claims that this is a fool proof way to leave you surfaces clean and smelling absolutely amazing. Captioning the video: “Hack,...
Worries about damaging a TV screen while cleaning are understandable. Most flat screens are sensitive to pressure and chemicals. And since TVs aren’t cheap, you need to use caution when removing dust, dirt, and fingerprints. The good news is, tv screens are easy to clean, and you probably have...
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Important: If...
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
One of my favorite things to do as a family is family movie night. It’s a time where we all jump onto the couch and watch a movie together as a family with some popcorn and snacks and just spend time together. That’s why as soon as I saw...
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
Danielle Centoni is a James Beard Award-winning food writer, editor, recipe developer, and cookbook author based in Portland, Oregon. Her latest cookbook is "Fried Rice: 50 Ways to Stir Up The World's Favorite Grain." published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may...
CONTACT lenses can sometimes be difficult to get in and out. But one woman has claimed that she has been left blind in one eye after making a common mistake. Kyra Smith said she rinsed her lens out in tap water before putting it back in her eye in March 2021.
By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
We’re sorry to break it to you but colder, darker days are fast approaching. But don’t panic, because we’ve come to the rescue with some brilliant portable heaters guaranteed to take the edge off the long days of winter.Like any other device, those keen to splash huge amounts of cash can easily knock a sizeable dent into their bank balance by throwing large sums at heaters that do everything barring a quick clean of the kitchen sink. But is it necessary? In our opinion, no.Features we’d suggest looking out for when shopping for a portable heater include digital displays, timer...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We typically let our noses guide us on a daily basis toward the delicious, soothing, or curious smells, and away from the disgusting. However, THIS smell is crucially important, and not one you want to mess around with.
Getting your pets to sleep in their own pet bed or crate can be tough. Many pets just want to snuggle close at night, and how can you resist your favorite animal's cute face?. But just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...
Whether you hate getting up to pee in the middle of the night or you just can't kill your afternoon caffeine buzz, here's when to call it quits.
