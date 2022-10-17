ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
Family Handyman

How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
Tree Hugger

Couple Converts City Bus Into Farmhouse-Style Tiny Home

A growing number of people are opting for simpler lifestyles, usually by living with less and living in homes with a smaller footprint. But tiny houses come in all sorts of shapes and sizes beyond the stereotypical gable-roofed microhouse on wheels. There are ready-made campers, as well as van conversions—and, of course, the ever-popular bus conversion that is roomier and typically cheaper to renovate than building a conventional tiny house from scratch.
natureworldnews.com

Why Space Heaters Are Best to Reduce Electricity Costs?

When it comes to choosing the right space heater, there are several factors that you should consider, including size, energy efficiency, and portability. These factors can greatly impact your decision. For instance, if you are concerned about your electricity bill, you can purchase a space heater or a portable model which is an environment-free option for you.
The Kitchn

The Right Way to Load Utensils in the Dishwasher, According to Appliance Repair Pros

Loading the dishwasher may seem like a relatively straightforward task, but the truth is that it’s full of complexities. Did you know, for example, that you should never prewash your dishes or put plastic on the bottom rack? (Now you do!) It’s also important to avoid overloading and blocking the spray arm. But how much do you think about the way your silverware is positioned in the basket?
Family Handyman

Can My Neighbor Point Their Security Camera at My Backyard?

Amazon’s new television show, Ring Nation, centers around funny footage caught on Ring doorbell security cameras. Almost immediately, a petition was launched and signed by thousands of privacy rights advocates demanding the show be canceled. This show isn’t the only one to profit from security camera footage. People on...
Family Handyman

Upgrade Your Backyard with This Solar Powered Patio Umbrella

My most memorable backyard cookouts as a kid always revolved around a grill, someone spunky enough to man it, a mismatched plastic patio set, and a patio umbrella throwing a swath of shade for the lucky few sitting under it. Backyard cooking has come a long way since then, with...
Family Handyman

8 Best Bathtub Cleaners

It's time to say goodbye to the filth creeping in your bathtub. To get it clean and shining again, you need the right cleaner for the job. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Family Handyman

Should You Be Bottom Watering Plants?

Houseplants can give your home fresh energy and color — if you can keep them alive. One of the trickiest things to balance is proper watering. Too much water, the leaves turn yellow. Too little, the leaves turn yellow. Full disclosure: My houseplants tend to die due to terrible...
Family Handyman

How Long Does a Box Spring Last?

If you’ve ever stayed at a rustic cabin or roadside motel, do you remember the sound the mattress made? It’s somewhere between a high-pitched squeak and a creak, and it didn’t take much to generate it. These old mattresses almost always had box springs that contributed to...
Family Handyman

Our Home Editor’s Favorite Storage Solution Is 31% Off!

Good news, shoppers! Any metal surface in your home now offers the opportunity for extra storage and organization. How? A deceptively simple set of magnetic hooks. Our Home Editor discovered them while browsing home improvement items on Amazon and can’t get enough of their super strong storage power. What...
Family Handyman

This Car Air Freshener Makes Your Ride Smell Brand New—And Has Over 31,000 Amazon Ratings

It’s that time of year again—school carpool season. That means my car smells and looks something like a garbage dump covered in sweat, mud and snack wrappers. Instead of daily deep-cleaning, however, I reached for Chemical Guys New Car Smell Air Freshener. With over 31,000 Amazon ratings and an affordable price tag, I expected it to be good. I needed it to be good. Spoiler alert: it’s amazing—especially when you combine its power with one of the best car vacuums and a “carbage” can.
Family Handyman

What To Do if Your Range Hood Isn’t Working

When your range hood breaks down, it's likely one of these four problems. Here's how you can fix each one. When they're working, range hoods make cooking much more pleasant. The light illuminates your cooking area and the exhaust fan pulls away airborne grease, steam and smoke. In more than...
Family Handyman

How To Build a Flame-Throwing Pumpkin

Wondering how to take your jack o'lantern game to the next level this Halloween? Maybe it's time to add a flamethrower!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
thespruce.com

Designers Share Ways to Decorate Kitchen Counters

The kitchen is thought of as the heart of the home, and we all know that it is more than just a place to enjoy meals. The kitchen is where the family gathers after a long day apart, serves as a place for kids to sit down to tackle their homework, and sometimes even functions as a work-from-home spot. So it's no wonder that many people wish to make their kitchens as stylish as possible; they're such a key room within the home!
Family Handyman

The Bug Bite Thing Is Our Home Editor’s Favorite Amazon Prime Early Access Deal

Calling all bargain hunters! Amazon surprised everyone with a Prime Early Access sale ahead of Black Friday, giving you more time to prep for fall projects and shop before the holidays hit. Prime members have access to millions of deals October 11 and 12 across the most popular categories and brands. That’s a lot of savings! (Here are our favorite home and tool deals if you want even more savings!)
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

