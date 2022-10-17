ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

uschamber.com

How Small Businesses Can Navigate Economic Uncertainty

Amid an uncertain economy, the proliferation of organized retail crime, and an ongoing workforce shortage, small businesses in the U.S. are facing a multitude of challenges impacting their operations. On the second day of CO—'s 2022 Start. Run. Grow. Week, Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President, Chief Policy Officer, and Head...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In 15 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Carlos Gimenez for Florida’s 26th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – On Monday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Carlos Gimenez to represent Florida’s Twenty-Sixth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Endorses Mark Robertson for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District

Henderson, NV – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Mark Robertson today to represent Nevada’s First Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “An educator...
The Perquimans Weekly

Wokeness, CRT undermine our military's effectiveness

Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines the word “woke” as someone ‘aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice),’ and identified as U.S. slang. It originated in African American English and gained more widespread use beginning in 2014 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. By the end of that same decade it was also being applied by some as a general pejorative for anyone who is or appears to be politically left-leaning.” The question many Americans today...

