At the end of the year, they don’t ask “How?” but “How many?”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Week 8 predictions: Ole Miss gets by LSU, but for Mississippi State, no getting by Alabama off a loss
The schedule is shifting gears for Ole Miss. If the Rebels are going to post magical seasons back to back, they need to win the next two weeks: at LSU then at Texas A&M. Mississippi State is in Tuscaloosa to face Alabama coming off a loss … again. No....
Commercial Dispatch
When you go as fast as Ole Miss’ offense does, strength in numbers on the defensive line is crucial
OXFORD — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has said for the last few months he felt the 2022 Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) were as deep as they’ve been on the defensive front during his tenure. The numbers — and quality of play — are backing that up.
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss football: Q&A with LSU beat writer Billy Embody
OXFORD — No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) visits LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Daily Journal caught up with Billy Embody of On3’s The Bengal Tiger to see what he considers the keys to the matchup between the Rebels and Tigers. Brian...
Chaos is here: Tennessee busts up the Georgia-Alabama SEC party
Chaos has come to the SEC. By the time this season's done, the wild revelry that consumed Knoxville last Saturday night might look less like a once-in-a-generation celebration and more like the start of a conference-redefining upheaval. Not so long ago – like, six weeks – Alabama and Georgia were...
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss needs best version of Lane Kiffin over next two weeks
OXFORD — In the last 15 years of college football, everybody wants their own Nick Saban. They want a guarantee, or as close as you can get to knowing that on almost every Saturday your team wins. Because that’s how you grow, how you thrive and how you become...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: Starkville travels to Oxford in crucial district game
Starkville needed a win last Friday against Murrah as it rode a three-game losing streak into the game. The Yellow Jackets got that win they so desperately needed, a 49-13 trouncing of the Mustangs at home. This Friday begins the first of two straight road games for Starkville, and it...
Commercial Dispatch
Stiff road test awaits No. 7 Ole Miss in Baton Rouge
OXFORD — No. 7 Ole Miss has played well on the road so far in 2022. But the next two Saturdays will be a completely different beast. The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) travel to Baton Rouge to face LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the first of tough back-to-back games against SEC competition in hostile territory. Ole Miss faces Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend
Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: Columbus and Saltillo battle it out in big district game
Columbus started its 2022 season just about the exact opposite of how any football program would want to, an 0-4 start with just six total points scored. The Falcons, riding an inexperienced lineup and a critical injury to their starting quarterback, saw little to no success early on, and teams pounced on them.
dawgpost.com
5-star California DB: "The Georgia Bulldog Coaching Staff Is Amazing"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are on a much-needed off week this weekend, but they’ve got two big games coming up in Florida and Tennessee over the next few weeks. While the Florida Gators have no idea what they’re doing, the Tennessee Volunteers are the big...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week
Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
Georgia Bulldogs legend, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
ATHENS — Charley Trippi, still regarded by many as the greatest all-around athlete ever to play for the University of Georgia, died peacefully at his home in Athens Wednesday morning. He was 100. Services are still to be determined. The tractors, big and small, have departed Moultrie with the...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus United U10, U14 boys place second at Battle for the Square
In addition to a second-place finish for its 12-and-under girls team, Columbus United Soccer Club won two finalist honors at the “Battle for the Square” soccer tournament in Oxford on Oct. 8-9. The United U14 boys defeated Tupelo Football Club Blue 5-0 and played TFC White to a...
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
Commercial Dispatch
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
NEW YORK — Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and...
Comments / 0