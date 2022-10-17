ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

At the end of the year, they don’t ask “How?” but “How many?”

By Parrish Alford/Northwest Mississippi Daily Journal
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Commercial Dispatch

Ole Miss football: Q&A with LSU beat writer Billy Embody

OXFORD — No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) visits LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Daily Journal caught up with Billy Embody of On3’s The Bengal Tiger to see what he considers the keys to the matchup between the Rebels and Tigers. Brian...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Commercial Dispatch

Ole Miss needs best version of Lane Kiffin over next two weeks

OXFORD — In the last 15 years of college football, everybody wants their own Nick Saban. They want a guarantee, or as close as you can get to knowing that on almost every Saturday your team wins. Because that’s how you grow, how you thrive and how you become...
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep capsules: Starkville travels to Oxford in crucial district game

Starkville needed a win last Friday against Murrah as it rode a three-game losing streak into the game. The Yellow Jackets got that win they so desperately needed, a 49-13 trouncing of the Mustangs at home. This Friday begins the first of two straight road games for Starkville, and it...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Stiff road test awaits No. 7 Ole Miss in Baton Rouge

OXFORD — No. 7 Ole Miss has played well on the road so far in 2022. But the next two Saturdays will be a completely different beast. The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) travel to Baton Rouge to face LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the first of tough back-to-back games against SEC competition in hostile territory. Ole Miss faces Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
OXFORD, MS
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend

Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
GEORGIA STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Game of the week: Columbus and Saltillo battle it out in big district game

Columbus started its 2022 season just about the exact opposite of how any football program would want to, an 0-4 start with just six total points scored. The Falcons, riding an inexperienced lineup and a critical injury to their starting quarterback, saw little to no success early on, and teams pounced on them.
COLUMBUS, MS
dawgpost.com

5-star California DB: "The Georgia Bulldog Coaching Staff Is Amazing"

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are on a much-needed off week this weekend, but they’ve got two big games coming up in Florida and Tennessee over the next few weeks. While the Florida Gators have no idea what they’re doing, the Tennessee Volunteers are the big...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week

Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
ATHENS, GA
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus United U10, U14 boys place second at Battle for the Square

In addition to a second-place finish for its 12-and-under girls team, Columbus United Soccer Club won two finalist honors at the “Battle for the Square” soccer tournament in Oxford on Oct. 8-9. The United U14 boys defeated Tupelo Football Club Blue 5-0 and played TFC White to a...
COLUMBUS, MS
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul

The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing

Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
ATLANTA, GA
Commercial Dispatch

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

NEW YORK — Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and...
TAMPA, FL

