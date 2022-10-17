If your body is as tense as a fist, whether from a strenuous workout, stress, or perhaps sitting in your office chair for too long without breaks, you might be yearning for relief—ASAP. While it’s possible to knead out the knots with the assistance of a massage therapist (or a willing partner or friend), these options aren’t readily available for all. Thankfully, there are massage tools, such as acupressure mats, that allow you to alleviate discomfort all on your own—and the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set ($30) is one popular variation that has already amassed over 35,000 positive ratings from Amazon shoppers.

