These Easy Venezuelan Corn Cachapas Are the Most Delicious Fiber- And Protein-Packed Breakfast
Popcorn, tortillas, and cachapas. What do all three of these have in common? Well, they’re all made using one of my all-time favorite culinary staples: corn. If you’re as obsessed with this soft, buttery veggie as I am, you’ve quickly learned that corn pairs well with just about anything (seriously, emphasis on anything). From spicy jalapeño cornbread to pillowy soft hushpuppies to even ice cream, this super versatile ingredient can instantly add sunshine-like joy to any dish. Not to be corny or anything.
Here’s Exactly How To Make Something Less Salty When Cooking Food
I learned how to cook from my mom, which is to say I was never formally trained; rather, I learned by watching her sear, sauté, and (indeed) season. Regarding seasoning, what I absorbed via osmosis involved a complete lack of any type of measuring device, meaning that I still tend to eyeball things. Where this becomes particularly problematic is in the salt department, as there's something so satisfying in dumping artisanal pink Himalayan sea salt into a pot of fresh vegetables or pasta. Not so satisfying? The taste of overly salted food, which is *thumbs down emoji.*
The Sudden Urge To Poop After Leaving the House Is Rooted in Science, According to Experts
We've all been there. You're halfway down the street to your subway stop or finally pulling out of the driveway after wrestling your kids into their car seats, when the feeling strikes: the dreaded urge to need to go number two the second your own commode is just out of reach. Your tummy is rumbling, nature is indeed calling, and you know that you need to find a bathroom stat.
I Just Discovered You Can Make Big-Batch Iced Coffee Concentrate in Your Instant Pot, and Waking Up Has Never Felt Easier
Though few things are more rewarding than brewing a fresh cup of coffee and staring longingly into the distance as the sun rises, the truth is, we don’t always have the luxury of time... especially on busy mornings. And same goes for stopping for yet another absurdly expensive cup of cold brew from the local coffee shop. (Seriously, when did it become okay to charge $9 for eight ounces of bean juice?)
I Tried the First Hot Sauce Formulated for Coffee, and It Gave My Morning Brew an Extra Kick of Flavor and Anti-Inflammatory Benefits
In all honesty, changing my coffee order feels just as significant as committing to a brand new hair color. So, when I heard about a hot sauce formulated specifically for coffee, I immediately had questions. While anyone close to me knows I love dousing my food with tons of hot...
4 Recipes With Corn, Beans, and Squash—The ‘Three Sisters’ Ingredients That Blue Zone Centenarians in Costa Rica Eat Every Day
In Costa Rica, “pura vida” has become much more than just a slogan; it’s a way of life. The popular expression, which translates to “pure life,” has been used by locals for decades as a casual way of saying “everything’s good” or as a way to describe Costa Rican lifestyle and culture.
These Hands-Free Sneakers Are the Easiest Things You’ll Ever Slip on Your Feet, No Bending or Bunny Ears Required
In the early ‘90s, as I was gearing up for kindergarten graduation, there was one test every kid in my class needed to pass before we could spend the summer pool-side pretending to be mermaids: We had to tie our shoes perfectly in front of our kindergarten teacher. I passed, a proud and accomplished student of the bunny-ear technique, and spent the summer running around in my lace-up kicks. (When I wasn't playing mermaids, of course.)
One Jar of This Beauty-Blogger-Approved Body Butter Is Sold Every 14 Seconds, and It’s Perfect for Fall
Fall things that just make sense: Figuring out the annual puzzle of what to do with the three dozen apples you just picked, switching from iced coffee to hot, and changing up your skin-care routine to deal with the brisker, dryer air (a sweater can only go so far in supporting your baby-soft skin goals).
These Luxe, Washable Sweaters Will Keep You Toasty While Saving You a Trip to the Dry Cleaner
October is here, and with all that brisk autumn air and overall spooky vibes comes the fresh indecision: To sweater or not to sweater? On one hand, it feels good to bust out the knits to stave off the chill, but if they get sweaty or dribbled with pumpkin space latte (it happens!), that means a trip to the dry cleaner—something nobody's got time for.
This $15 Bottle of Japanese Lotion Is the Holy Grail When You’re Dealing With Dry Winter Skin and Eczema
Winter is coming—not in the looming Game of Thrones type of way, but in the dreadful “oh no, my skin!” way. Having lived in Minneapolis for several decades through too many -30 degree polar vortexes, I know all-too-well about dry winter skin. Between the cracked lips, the flaky skin you find on the inside of your jeans (yuck!), and the overall blah-ness from the cold temperatures and whipping winds attacking your skin, it can be a rough few months.
This Salon-Favorite Hack Will Make Your Deep Conditioner Even More Hydrating—Just in Time for Dry Hair Season
As soon as temps start to drop, it's time to kick your deep-conditioning sessions into high gear so your hair can stay properly moisturized during the colder months of the year. "Deep conditioning in the cooler months is super vital to maintaining moisture," says Al Campbell, a Mizani artist and...
Hear Us Out: Wearing Running Shoes at Home Could Be the Solution to All Your Productivity Woes
Whether you're WFH or just need to get some life admin things done (laundry, dishes, finally cleaning out your closet), being productive at home can often feel like an arduous task. Well, according to TikTok, there's a hack for that: wearing shoes inside. Yup, something as simple as putting on...
5 of Our Favorite Heart (Ahem) Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes We’re Sure Are As Special As Olivia Wilde’s
Of course, going through a breakup is never easy, especially when all of the details are blasted on social media—as is the case of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s messy split. The pair, who had been together for over a decade, came across rough seas as Wilde was caught late night talking (ha) with her fellow Don’t Worry Darling costar, Harry Styles.
Yes, It’s Possible to Make a Lemon Blueberry Cake That’s Anti-Inflammatory and Filled with Fiber—Here’s How
There’s nothing better than having your cake and eating it, too—especially when it comes to sweet and tart lemon blueberry cake filled with anti-inflammatory and fiber-rich ingredients. By now, you might know how fascinated we are by the Blue Zones, aka the five regions in the world that...
Score 20% Off the Best-Selling Anti-Aging Cream in America (and More) During It Cosmetics’ Friends and Family Sale
When Jamie Kern Lima founded It Cosmetics in 2008, it was because she wanted products that helped with her biggest beauty concerns—rosacea, hyperpigmentation, and sparse brows. To create formulas that actually worked, the award-winning TV news anchor teamed with dermatologists and plastic surgeons. Now, It Cosmetics is a destination for skin-loving products that help you feel your best.
This Top With a Special Hole for Your Smart Watch Brilliantly Solves a Cold-Weather Runner’s Dilemma
I have a pen pal in her 60s from Alberta who emails me pictures of her outdoor adventures all year long. Even in the harsh Canadian winters, she regularly heads outside to go cross-country skiing, ice skating, and hiking. “Today we had a bit of a blizzard…woohoo!” she once wrote, without a hint of sarcasm.
Reviewers Say Laying on This Mat of Spikes Is Like One Big Exhale for Your Body—And the Relief Is ‘Intense’
If your body is as tense as a fist, whether from a strenuous workout, stress, or perhaps sitting in your office chair for too long without breaks, you might be yearning for relief—ASAP. While it’s possible to knead out the knots with the assistance of a massage therapist (or a willing partner or friend), these options aren’t readily available for all. Thankfully, there are massage tools, such as acupressure mats, that allow you to alleviate discomfort all on your own—and the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set ($30) is one popular variation that has already amassed over 35,000 positive ratings from Amazon shoppers.
‘I’m an RD, and These Are the 5 Low-Lift, Joyful Things You Should Do Every Day To Boost Your Longevity’
Is it just us, or can “wellness” feel exhausting at times? While we love the concept of habit stacking and practicing multiple healthy habits at once (think: sipping a heart-healthy matcha latte while taking a morning walk outside), there is such a thing as too much wellness. This...
7 Best Honey Coffees—The Type of Coffee Many of the Longest-Living People on Earth Brew—You Can Buy Online
If coffee is a daily fixture in your routine, you might be surprised to learn that you and some of the longest living people in the world have that in common. “Most centenarians in Blue Zones regions drink up to two or three cups of black coffee per day,” says longevity expert, The National Geographic fellow, and author of The Blue Zones Challenge: A 4-Week Plan for a Longer, Better Life Dan Buettner, “Sardinians, Ikarians, and Nicoyans start their days with a cup, lightly sweetened without cream.” But they aren’t just drinking any old coffee, they’re drinking honey coffee—which, contrary to the name, doesn’t contain any honey.
5 Mood-Boosting Tips for Your Morning Routine if You Get the Winter Blues
As the air turns crisp and the leaves start showing off bright shades of orange and yellow, you might get excited about the impending cozy season—we're talking endless soup recipes, warm mugs of tea, and burrowing under a fluffy blanket for the foreseeable future. But for people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also called seasonal depression, the shorter, colder, and darker days can creep up and wreak havoc on mental health and well-being. That's because SAD is a type of depression that tends to crop up at the same time every year, typically when there is less sunlight (but not always), according to the Mayo Clinic. The good news is there are some tips for seasonal depression, particularly tweaks to your morning routine, that can potentially lighten your mood—even when it's dark outside.
