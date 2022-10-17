Read full article on original website
Correction: Election 2022-Biden-Pennsylvania story
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Oct. 19, 2022, about President Joe Biden’s frequent political visits to Pennsylvania, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Christopher Borick is an assistant professor of political science at Muhlenberg College. He is a professor of political science.
Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett says the Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out. Crockett held a news conference Thursday to decry ballot printing errors in four counties. She acknowledged that state law does not require the secretary of state’s office to review the ballots of each precinct across the state for accuracy — that’s long been the responsibility of Minnesota’s counties. But she suggested that Democratic incumbent Steve Simon should have caught the errors anyway. Simon’s office says the ballot misprints were quickly identified and fixed.
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection
ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played a role in state politics for decades, often quietly and behind the scenes. But this year many are wielding their considerable influence more openly to oppose a second term for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. Himself a Cherokee citizen, Stitt is facing a tough reelection challenge after feuding with the tribes for nearly his entire first term. With the election just weeks away, five of the state’s most powerful tribes jointly endorsed Stitt’s Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister, the state’s public schools superintendent who has promised a more cooperative relationship. The result is an unexpectedly tight race in a deep-red state that is typically an afterthought in national politics.
‘The decisive vote’: Fetterman and Oz bet big on women in the Philadelphia suburbs
As she window-shopped with friends on leafy West State Street, Jill Walters was blunt about how she felt about the Senate candidates battling it out in the Keystone State. “I don’t really love either of them,” she said here in Media, Pennsylvania, about a half-hour drive west of Philadelphia in the seat of Delaware County.
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator has told an Oregon House committee that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. An independent investigation exonerated Kotek. The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan.
In AG bid, Kobach wants to rid Kansas of ballot drop boxes
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Kris Kobach wants to rid his state of ballot drop boxes and says as he’s running for attorney general that discounting talk of election fraud is ignoring reality. An Associated Press survey of state election officials found expanded use of drop boxes in 2020 didn’t lead to any widespread problems. Kansas Secretary of State and Republican Scott Schwab says they are secure. But Kobach said Wednesday that allowing drop boxes prevents Kansas from enforcing a 2021 law making it illegal for individuals to deliver ballots for more than 10 other people. Kobach was secretary of state before Schwab and vice chair of President Donald Trump’s short-lived commission on voter fraud.
Michigan to pay $20M to people wrongly accused of fraud
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits. The money was included in a larger bill recently signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It follows an agreement reached by the attorney general’s office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated. An automated computer system used during the administration of Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused of cheating to get jobless aid. They were forced to repay money, along with substantial penalties, before the Unemployment Insurance Agency acknowledged widespread errors. Some victims filed for bankruptcy, lost wages, suffered poor credit ratings and had trouble finding jobs.
Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom. A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle. An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.
New York judge blocks state ban on guns in places of worship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the part of a New York law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship. The ruling filed Thursday sided with two Buffalo-area clerics joined by two gun rights organizations that had sought a temporary restraining order. New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s gun laws last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the state’s old system of granting permits to carry handguns outside the home. Among the provisions of the new law was a ban on guns in places of worship and other locations deemed “sensitive.” The two sides are scheduled to argue the matter in court next month.
Cuomo’s return: Ex-gov launches podcast, laments downfall
NEW YORK (AP) — Fourteen months after resigning in a sexual harassment scandal, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is looking to elbow his way back into the public eye. The Democrat is launching a podcast and a political action committee in what could be the first steps toward a comeback bid for political office. The first episode of the podcast launches Thursday. Cuomo isn’t following the usual playbook for misbehaving politicians seeking redemption. He’s unrelenting in his view that he was the victim of a political hit job. A lawyer for one woman suing Cuomo for alleged harassment says the world would be a better place if he stayed home.
