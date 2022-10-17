ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Outsider.com

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO

On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: "Cowboys Were Better" Than Eagles Despite Loss

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with quarterback Cooper Rush having suffering his worst game in the process. But at least one ESPN analyst feels that despite the 26-17 loss, the Cowboys were the better team. On Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Domonique Foxworth made the...
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens

That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Game Haus

Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet

The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football teams who also had impressive wins this weekend...and who, you know, play their home games in the state he represents.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Watch the Phillies in the Playoffs (Besides Your Couch)

Philly bars where you can bank on being surrounded by other fans who are just as excited/anxious as you are. The simple truth is that every Philadelphia bar with a TV morphs into a Phillies bar during Red October. Come to think of it, practically any corner deli where some guy behind the counter is streaming the game on his Android morphs into a sports bar, too. But that’s probably not where you want to watch the Phillies in the playoffs. Instead, try these bars where you can bank on being surrounded by other fans who are just as excited/anxious as you are (and who also didn’t buy tickets to the game).
PHILADELPHIA, PA

