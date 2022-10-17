Philly bars where you can bank on being surrounded by other fans who are just as excited/anxious as you are. The simple truth is that every Philadelphia bar with a TV morphs into a Phillies bar during Red October. Come to think of it, practically any corner deli where some guy behind the counter is streaming the game on his Android morphs into a sports bar, too. But that’s probably not where you want to watch the Phillies in the playoffs. Instead, try these bars where you can bank on being surrounded by other fans who are just as excited/anxious as you are (and who also didn’t buy tickets to the game).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO