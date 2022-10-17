Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO
On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
ESPN Analyst: "Cowboys Were Better" Than Eagles Despite Loss
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with quarterback Cooper Rush having suffering his worst game in the process. But at least one ESPN analyst feels that despite the 26-17 loss, the Cowboys were the better team. On Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Domonique Foxworth made the...
Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens
That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
NBC Sports
NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet
The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football teams who also had impressive wins this weekend...and who, you know, play their home games in the state he represents.
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
"We should be encouraged," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says of the Eagles experience and a lesson theoretically learned. "We can beat them.”
Yardbarker
Eagles DE Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
Jason Kelce, Eagles announce 'A Philly Special Christmas' album
Jason Kelce is teaming up with Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson to release a holiday album called "A Philly Special Christmas."
Phillymag.com
Where to Watch the Phillies in the Playoffs (Besides Your Couch)
Philly bars where you can bank on being surrounded by other fans who are just as excited/anxious as you are. The simple truth is that every Philadelphia bar with a TV morphs into a Phillies bar during Red October. Come to think of it, practically any corner deli where some guy behind the counter is streaming the game on his Android morphs into a sports bar, too. But that’s probably not where you want to watch the Phillies in the playoffs. Instead, try these bars where you can bank on being surrounded by other fans who are just as excited/anxious as you are (and who also didn’t buy tickets to the game).
Yardbarker
Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson are releasing a Philadelphia Eagles-themed Christmas album
You read that right. Three members of the Eagles offensive line have come together to record their very own Christmas album that will be available on digital and vinyl on December 23rd at PhillySpecialChristmas.com. The Phillies are in the NLCS, the Eagles and Flyers are undefeated, the Union are red...
NFC East standings: Eagles remain atop the division after 26-17 win over Cowboys
There’s a new team at No. 2 in the NFC East, as the 5-1 Giants are the talk of the division after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at home. The win keeps the Giants one game behind Philadelphia in the division standings after the Eagles’ 26-17 win over Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field.
