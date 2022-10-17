Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
utrgvrider.com
City commission to take action￼
Plans to waive late fees, postpone disconnections, start first rate rollback. After a hurricane of emotion from several residents during Tuesday’s Brownsville City Commission meeting, commissioners discussed options, such as amending the city charter and pausing utility bill late fees and disconnections. Many residents expressed anger and disapproval, saying...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: AG, CD 15, candidates discuss abortion access
MCALLEN, Texas – Congressional District 15 candidate Michelle Vallejo and Texas Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza held a town hall meeting in McAllen recently titled “Our Choice.”. The Democratic Party candidates said the conversation was designed to shed light on “abortion access, protecting our children and defending democracy.”...
Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
megadoctornews.com
$2.5M to Behavioral Health Solutions for Substance Use Treatment
HARLINGEN, Texas — Behavioral Health Solutions is a nonprofit organization providing behavioral health and wellness services throughout the southernmost 19 counties in Texas. With the newly acquired funding, Behavioral Health Solutions will provide substance use disorder outpatient treatment services in person and virtually to adults in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties through the Fueling Hope program. Services are currently provided in Weslaco with a Harlingen location to follow within 90 days.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Barton: Brownsville is leading the nation in eliminating the Digital Divide
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The City of Brownsville and Lit Communities recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for their BTX Fiber Broadband Project. The project is a public-private partnership designed to eliminate the digital divide in Brownsville. The ceremony was held at the main branch of Brownsville Public Library. An advisor...
City of Peñitas files restraining order against Hidalgo County over removal of polling location
PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Peñitas filed a temporary restraining order against Hidalgo County on Thursday after the county removed the Peñitas Public Library as a polling place ahead of the November General Election. The request for the restraining order comes after Hidalgo County decided to remove the Peñitas Public Library as a […]
Government Technology
Brownsville, Texas, Breaks Ground on New Fiber Project
(TNS) — No gold-painted shovels or hardhats at this groundbreaking, though officials did gather inside the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch Tuesday to celebrate the start of BTX Fiber project, which will provide high-speed, fiber internet service to every home and business in the city. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez...
Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
Brownsville plans to pause electric disconnections by BPUB
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission will meet again next week to put a stop to electric disconnections from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. Residents faced with inflated bills have been asking city leaders and BPUB for help. “We’re trying to find any little opportunity we can for ratepayers to try and reduce […]
police1.com
Surges of illegal immigration placing strain on DPS resources
MCALLEN, Texas — During a ride-along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, news media captured video of several instances of migrants illegally crossing the border into the U.S.. The FOX News video shows migrants hiding in thick brush and swimming across the Rio Grande River to cross the...
‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
KRGV
Financial assistance available for eligible residents in Mission
It has been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and some people are still struggling to get back on their feet. The city of Mission is helping eligible residents in need of financial help caused by COVID-19. The city has a little over $100,000.00 available from the...
Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently: report
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
KRGV
Despite contamination worries, plan to put housing at former pesticide plant site moves forward
A former industrial site with a history of contamination in Edinburg continues its path to redevelopment. Some council members echoed concerns that current environmental testing was incomplete. However the votes cast against the proposal Tuesday could not undo the plan already set into motion. The site of the former Tide...
Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Oct. 20 HS Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from Thursday night football game on Oct. 20.
Cameron County reports death of fully vaccinated woman, 33 new COVID-19 cases
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, as well the death of one fully vaccinated woman. According to a press release from Cameron County Public Health, 14 out the 33 positive cases were confirmed by PCR testing. The remaining 19 cases were confirmed positive by antigen testing. Cameron Count Public […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Starr County secures $10.2 million to improve water supply to colonias
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas – U.S.Rep. Henry Cuellar recently announced a $10.2 million grant for the Rio Water Supply Corporation to improve Rio Grande City’s water supply and treatment. Cuellar said it is the biggest single grant ever awarded to Starr County. The grant was awarded through the...
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
