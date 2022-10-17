The 29th annual Los Fresnos Conjunto Festival took place from October 7th to the 9th at Los Fresnos Memorial Park. Always an exciting event for the residents of Los Fresnos, this year’s conjunto had a little more of a tune-up than years past. “There were 16 conjuntos, plus the Los Fresnos High School Conjunto Halcon and the Los Fresnos Elementary Conjunto”, said Rogelio Nunez, the Director of the Los Fresno’s Conjunto. “This year, we had added seven new bands, which all had performed at the festival”.

LOS FRESNOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO