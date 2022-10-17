ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

losfresnosnews.net

2022 Conjunto Festival A Success

The 29th annual Los Fresnos Conjunto Festival took place from October 7th to the 9th at Los Fresnos Memorial Park. Always an exciting event for the residents of Los Fresnos, this year’s conjunto had a little more of a tune-up than years past. “There were 16 conjuntos, plus the Los Fresnos High School Conjunto Halcon and the Los Fresnos Elementary Conjunto”, said Rogelio Nunez, the Director of the Los Fresno’s Conjunto. “This year, we had added seven new bands, which all had performed at the festival”.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Student of the Week: Ezra Esquivel

A 17-year-old Brownsville Porter Early College High School student is not letting anything get in the way from reaching his dream to become an engineer. Ezra Esquivel's passion for becoming an engineer started with Legos. "As a kid, I've always seen Legos as an escape from my reality, and it...
ValleyCentral

Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Government Technology

Brownsville, Texas, Breaks Ground on New Fiber Project

(TNS) — No gold-painted shovels or hardhats at this groundbreaking, though officials did gather inside the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch Tuesday to celebrate the start of BTX Fiber project, which will provide high-speed, fiber internet service to every home and business in the city. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Cleanup at San Benito cemetery raises concerns

Families in San Benito have raised concerns after flowers, lights and other decorations were taken from their loved one's grave site at the Freddy Fender Memorial Cemetery. “This is super disrespectful." San Benito resident Jackie Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said she’s had her daughter —Ariel—buried at the cemetery for four months....
SAN BENITO, TX
utrgvrider.com

City commission to take action￼

Plans to waive late fees, postpone disconnections, start first rate rollback. After a hurricane of emotion from several residents during Tuesday’s Brownsville City Commission meeting, commissioners discussed options, such as amending the city charter and pausing utility bill late fees and disconnections. Many residents expressed anger and disapproval, saying...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Marshalls set to open new store in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Starr County city is set to get a new retail store this month. Marshalls, an off-price retailer with more than 1,100 stores in the United States, has plans to open its newest location Oct. 30 at Starr Plaza, Suite 300 at 4027 E. US Hwy 83 in Rio Grande […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville plans to pause electric disconnections by BPUB

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission will meet again next week to put a stop to electric disconnections from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. Residents faced with inflated bills have been asking city leaders and BPUB for help. “We’re trying to find any little opportunity we can for ratepayers to try and reduce […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KIII 3News

When could Padre Island see a second bridge?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently: report

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
MCALLEN, TX

