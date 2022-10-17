Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losfresnosnews.net
2022 Conjunto Festival A Success
The 29th annual Los Fresnos Conjunto Festival took place from October 7th to the 9th at Los Fresnos Memorial Park. Always an exciting event for the residents of Los Fresnos, this year’s conjunto had a little more of a tune-up than years past. “There were 16 conjuntos, plus the Los Fresnos High School Conjunto Halcon and the Los Fresnos Elementary Conjunto”, said Rogelio Nunez, the Director of the Los Fresno’s Conjunto. “This year, we had added seven new bands, which all had performed at the festival”.
Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
KRGV
Student of the Week: Ezra Esquivel
A 17-year-old Brownsville Porter Early College High School student is not letting anything get in the way from reaching his dream to become an engineer. Ezra Esquivel's passion for becoming an engineer started with Legos. "As a kid, I've always seen Legos as an escape from my reality, and it...
Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
Government Technology
Brownsville, Texas, Breaks Ground on New Fiber Project
(TNS) — No gold-painted shovels or hardhats at this groundbreaking, though officials did gather inside the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch Tuesday to celebrate the start of BTX Fiber project, which will provide high-speed, fiber internet service to every home and business in the city. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez...
KRGV
Cleanup at San Benito cemetery raises concerns
Families in San Benito have raised concerns after flowers, lights and other decorations were taken from their loved one's grave site at the Freddy Fender Memorial Cemetery. “This is super disrespectful." San Benito resident Jackie Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said she’s had her daughter —Ariel—buried at the cemetery for four months....
utrgvrider.com
City commission to take action￼
Plans to waive late fees, postpone disconnections, start first rate rollback. After a hurricane of emotion from several residents during Tuesday’s Brownsville City Commission meeting, commissioners discussed options, such as amending the city charter and pausing utility bill late fees and disconnections. Many residents expressed anger and disapproval, saying...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Oct. 20 HS Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from Thursday night football game on Oct. 20.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Barton: Brownsville is leading the nation in eliminating the Digital Divide
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The City of Brownsville and Lit Communities recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for their BTX Fiber Broadband Project. The project is a public-private partnership designed to eliminate the digital divide in Brownsville. The ceremony was held at the main branch of Brownsville Public Library. An advisor...
Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
KRGV
Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco to host annual Spooky Science Fest
The Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is looking to get Valley residents in the Halloween spirit. This weekend, the park is hosting a Spooky Science Fest. This year, the theme is going to be Spider Mania. The park is looking to have real spiders of different species on...
Marshalls set to open new store in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Starr County city is set to get a new retail store this month. Marshalls, an off-price retailer with more than 1,100 stores in the United States, has plans to open its newest location Oct. 30 at Starr Plaza, Suite 300 at 4027 E. US Hwy 83 in Rio Grande […]
Trick or treat: 2 North Texas cities ranked best places to celebrate Halloween in 2022
The trick-or-treating season is upon us as 2022's Halloween holiday looms closer and closer and while you're mapping out your October 31 plans, you might just need to know where to go.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Candidates explain why they are running for La Feria ISD school board
LA FERIA, Texas – La Feria Chamber of Commerce, Our Lady of the Lake University, and the Rio Grande Guardian hosted a forum recently for the candidates running for La Feria ISD school board. Five of the candidates participated. They were Place 4 candidate Lisa Ayala Montalvo, Place 5...
Brownsville plans to pause electric disconnections by BPUB
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission will meet again next week to put a stop to electric disconnections from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. Residents faced with inflated bills have been asking city leaders and BPUB for help. “We’re trying to find any little opportunity we can for ratepayers to try and reduce […]
Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
texasstandard.org
Citrus prices rise after Hurricane Ian, but Texas growers unlikely to reap windfall
Hurricane Ian hit Florida at just the wrong time citrus growers. Many of the state’s oranges were just about ripe enough to harvest. But the hurricane left Florida farmers with just a fraction of the fruit they expected to bring in. The drop in supply could affect the price...
Donna’s new Panda Express promises first lucky 88 customers will get gift
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first customers to Panda Express in Donna could be among the lucky 88 to receive a special gift. With its newest location in Donna, the restaurant will open Friday, Oct. 21, celebrating with a grand-opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at 1915 Murphy Ave. Panda Express described the occasion as “a […]
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently: report
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
Comments / 0