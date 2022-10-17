Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goutrgv.com
Tennis Teams Hosting Two Free Youth Clinics
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men's and women's tennis teams will be doing their part to #RallyTheValley as they host a pair of free youth tennis clinics in Harlingen and Edinburg this fall. The first clinic will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at the...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Oct. 20 HS Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from Thursday night football game on Oct. 20.
losfresnosnews.net
2022 Conjunto Festival A Success
The 29th annual Los Fresnos Conjunto Festival took place from October 7th to the 9th at Los Fresnos Memorial Park. Always an exciting event for the residents of Los Fresnos, this year’s conjunto had a little more of a tune-up than years past. “There were 16 conjuntos, plus the Los Fresnos High School Conjunto Halcon and the Los Fresnos Elementary Conjunto”, said Rogelio Nunez, the Director of the Los Fresno’s Conjunto. “This year, we had added seven new bands, which all had performed at the festival”.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Barton: Brownsville is leading the nation in eliminating the Digital Divide
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The City of Brownsville and Lit Communities recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for their BTX Fiber Broadband Project. The project is a public-private partnership designed to eliminate the digital divide in Brownsville. The ceremony was held at the main branch of Brownsville Public Library. An advisor...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Port Isabel falls to Raymondville, 20-17
This past Friday night the Port Isabel Tarpons were on the road again as they took on the Raymondville Bearkats. The matchup was the first district game for both teams and it was a high-competitive matchup. With only four teams in the district, each of the three district games played by the Tarpons is a crucial one. Well at least for playoff seeding purposes, since all four district teams will automatically qualify for the State Playoffs.
Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently: report
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Brownsville Museum of Fine Art
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) Sneaky Way Columbus Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. The Most Successful Attorneys in Columbus. See the List. Here is the Actual Cost of One Day Full Mouth Dental Implants in Columbus. Dental Implants | Sponsored. Born Before 1965? Claim These 15 Senior Rebates Now. LifestyleRockets.com.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Candidates explain why they are running for La Feria ISD school board
LA FERIA, Texas – La Feria Chamber of Commerce, Our Lady of the Lake University, and the Rio Grande Guardian hosted a forum recently for the candidates running for La Feria ISD school board. Five of the candidates participated. They were Place 4 candidate Lisa Ayala Montalvo, Place 5...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
KRGV
Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco to host annual Spooky Science Fest
The Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is looking to get Valley residents in the Halloween spirit. This weekend, the park is hosting a Spooky Science Fest. This year, the theme is going to be Spider Mania. The park is looking to have real spiders of different species on...
McAllen author embraces Spanglish with book inspired by grandfather
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local author is hoping her book teaches children the importance of embracing their Hispanic culture and biliteracy. Eliza Garza is connecting to the younger generation through a new children’s book and it is already getting positive reviews. “Raspas Con Mi Grandpa” […]
Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Port of Brownsville Boat Tour on South Padre Island
Brownsville – It’s not often you get an extremely foggy day down on South Padre Island but that was exactly the case when I arrived on SPI to take a tour of the Port of Brownsville. Despite the dense cloud cover, it doesn’t keep James Woodrow Wilson from boiling up some shrimp because he’s busy preparing a feast for a few folks wanting to take a ride on his boat.
Government Technology
Brownsville, Texas, Breaks Ground on New Fiber Project
(TNS) — No gold-painted shovels or hardhats at this groundbreaking, though officials did gather inside the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch Tuesday to celebrate the start of BTX Fiber project, which will provide high-speed, fiber internet service to every home and business in the city. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez...
Marshalls set to open new store in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Starr County city is set to get a new retail store this month. Marshalls, an off-price retailer with more than 1,100 stores in the United States, has plans to open its newest location Oct. 30 at Starr Plaza, Suite 300 at 4027 E. US Hwy 83 in Rio Grande […]
Brownsville road to close as crews prepare to repair sewage line
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a temporary road closure on Old Highway 77 to begin Friday in response to a compromised sewage line. The road closure comes as a result of repair on a main sewage line in the city. The temporary closure will affect a section of Old Highway […]
KRGV
Despite contamination worries, plan to put housing at former pesticide plant site moves forward
A former industrial site with a history of contamination in Edinburg continues its path to redevelopment. Some council members echoed concerns that current environmental testing was incomplete. However the votes cast against the proposal Tuesday could not undo the plan already set into motion. The site of the former Tide...
Comments / 0