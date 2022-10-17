ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Tennis Teams Hosting Two Free Youth Clinics

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men's and women's tennis teams will be doing their part to #RallyTheValley as they host a pair of free youth tennis clinics in Harlingen and Edinburg this fall. The first clinic will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at the...
EDINBURG, TX
losfresnosnews.net

2022 Conjunto Festival A Success

The 29th annual Los Fresnos Conjunto Festival took place from October 7th to the 9th at Los Fresnos Memorial Park. Always an exciting event for the residents of Los Fresnos, this year’s conjunto had a little more of a tune-up than years past. “There were 16 conjuntos, plus the Los Fresnos High School Conjunto Halcon and the Los Fresnos Elementary Conjunto”, said Rogelio Nunez, the Director of the Los Fresno’s Conjunto. “This year, we had added seven new bands, which all had performed at the festival”.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel falls to Raymondville, 20-17

This past Friday night the Port Isabel Tarpons were on the road again as they took on the Raymondville Bearkats. The matchup was the first district game for both teams and it was a high-competitive matchup. With only four teams in the district, each of the three district games played by the Tarpons is a crucial one. Well at least for playoff seeding purposes, since all four district teams will automatically qualify for the State Playoffs.
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently: report

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Brownsville Museum of Fine Art

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen author embraces Spanglish with book inspired by grandfather

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local author is hoping her book teaches children the importance of embracing their Hispanic culture and biliteracy. Eliza Garza is connecting to the younger generation through a new children’s book and it is already getting positive reviews.                    “Raspas Con Mi Grandpa” […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Port of Brownsville Boat Tour on South Padre Island

Brownsville – It’s not often you get an extremely foggy day down on South Padre Island but that was exactly the case when I arrived on SPI to take a tour of the Port of Brownsville. Despite the dense cloud cover, it doesn’t keep James Woodrow Wilson from boiling up some shrimp because he’s busy preparing a feast for a few folks wanting to take a ride on his boat.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Government Technology

Brownsville, Texas, Breaks Ground on New Fiber Project

(TNS) — No gold-painted shovels or hardhats at this groundbreaking, though officials did gather inside the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch Tuesday to celebrate the start of BTX Fiber project, which will provide high-speed, fiber internet service to every home and business in the city. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Marshalls set to open new store in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Starr County city is set to get a new retail store this month. Marshalls, an off-price retailer with more than 1,100 stores in the United States, has plans to open its newest location Oct. 30 at Starr Plaza, Suite 300 at 4027 E. US Hwy 83 in Rio Grande […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX

