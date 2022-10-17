Read full article on original website
Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist After Being Booed At BravoCon
Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist following a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience loudly...
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
'Love Is Blind' Star Nick Thompson Says He No Longer Speaks to Estranged Wife Danielle Ruhl
It looks like there won't be anymore costume parties in Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl's future. The former couple tied the knot on season 2 of Love Is Blind, and were seemingly happily married on the show's follow-up special, After the Altar. But in August, Danielle filed for divorce after...
Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Talks Her Future on the Show After Splitting From Kody Brown (Exclusive)
Fans are wondering if Christine Brown will still appear on her family's TLC series, Sister Wives, now that she's no longer a sister wife. The 50-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her life since leaving her husband, Kody Brown, and her future on the show. Christine and...
Jake Lacy on Unsettling 'A Friend of the Family' Role and Possible Return to 'The White Lotus' (Exclusive)
Now halfway through its season on Peacock, A Friend of the Family is a limited series depicting the unbelievably true story about a teenage girl’s multiple abductions and assaults by the same man. That unsettling man is played by Jake Lacy, the Emmy-nominated White Lotus star who opens up to ET about bringing Robert Berchtold’s harrowing crimes to life onscreen in the star-studded adaptation of Jan Broberg’s life and if he’ll ever return to creator Mike White’s HBO anthology series and social satire about overlapping lives at a luxury resort.
Matthew Perry Recalls Struggling With Addiction During 'Friends,' Getting Down to 128 Pounds
Matthew Perry is opening up about his struggles with addiction. Ahead of the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor tells People about how his struggles with alcohol and opioids impacted his time on Friends. Perry was 24 when he was cast as...
'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home in Historic Deal (Exclusive)
Multiple sources confirm to ET, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather and Terry Dubrow are saying "goodbye" to their reality-TV famous home. The couple just closed on the sale of their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55 million, the largest sale of the year in Orange County, California -- and the third highest sale in Orange County history.
Why Alanis Morissette's 6-Year-Old Daughter Calls Her By Her Full Name
This hilarious story from Alanis Morissette is one you oughta hear. The world knows her by the name Alanis Morissette -- and apparently now the musician's 6-year-old daughter knows her by it, too. The seven-time GRAMMY winner revealed on Audacy’s Gary Bryan Morning Show that her middle child, Onyx, is not calling her "mom" these days.
Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend
Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one. In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit
Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video
Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
Megan Hilty Is Raising $50K to Recover Pregnant Sister and Nephew's Bodies After Plane Crash
Megan Hilty is asking her fans for help. Weeks after the actress' pregnant sister, brother-in-law and nephew were killed in a plane crash, Megan took to Instagram to announce that she's launched a GoFundMe to raise enough money to hire a private company to search for several of her family members' bodies.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Flaunts Bare Baby Bump on One-Year Anniversary and Babymoon Getaway
Celebrations are underway for Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa! The couple are marking the occasion of their first anniversary and babymoon with a romantic getaway trip. "We are both done with work for the day -- yay! -- and we are heading to our one-year anniversary weekend-slash-babymoon," Heather shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday. "We are combining them both, since we don't have a lot of time!"
Morgan Evans Reflects on 'Difficult Time' in His Life Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce
Getting real with his vocals. Morgan Evans is baring his soul with his new single, "Over For You." The country singer released his new song on Wednesday and opened up about how the track was influenced and impacted by his painful split from his estranged wife, Kelsea Ballerini. "I recorded...
Ashley Iaconetti Hilariously Blasts Nick Viall for Thinking Jared Haibon Had 'Zero Interest' in Her
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have a bone to pick with Nick Viall. Viewers got to relive the fan-favorite couple's romantic history with their appearance on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and, as fans know, it wasn't always easy for the pair. Though they're married with a baby today,...
Behati Prinsloo Shares Growing Baby Bump Photo Following Adam Levine Scandal
Behati Prinsloo has baby bump fever! She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared another baby bump pic while wearing a very familiar outfit. The 34-year-old model posed for a neck-down selfie inside what appears to be a gigantic walk-in closet. She's wearing loose sweatpants, black Vans and a tie-dye shirt. Her baby bump, undoubtedly, steals the spotlight, peeking out from under her t-shirt. The entire outfit appears to be the exact same one she wore when she confirmed her pregnancy on Sept. 15.
Tristan Thompson Shows Off Adorable Homemade Framed Photo From 4-Year-Old Daughter True -- See the Pic!
One proud papa! Tristan Thompson is sharing a heartwarming gift and adorable father-daughter photo that he got from his little girl, True Thompson. The NBA star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to share a photo of an adorable handmade picture frame crafted by his 4-year-old daughter -- whom he shares with his ex, Khloe Kardashian.
