OK! Magazine

Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist After Being Booed At BravoCon

Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist following a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience loudly...
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
NEVADA STATE
KTVB

Jake Lacy on Unsettling 'A Friend of the Family' Role and Possible Return to 'The White Lotus' (Exclusive)

Now halfway through its season on Peacock, A Friend of the Family is a limited series depicting the unbelievably true story about a teenage girl’s multiple abductions and assaults by the same man. That unsettling man is played by Jake Lacy, the Emmy-nominated White Lotus star who opens up to ET about bringing Robert Berchtold’s harrowing crimes to life onscreen in the star-studded adaptation of Jan Broberg’s life and if he’ll ever return to creator Mike White’s HBO anthology series and social satire about overlapping lives at a luxury resort.
KTVB

'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home in Historic Deal (Exclusive)

Multiple sources confirm to ET, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather and Terry Dubrow are saying "goodbye" to their reality-TV famous home. The couple just closed on the sale of their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55 million, the largest sale of the year in Orange County, California -- and the third highest sale in Orange County history.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTVB

Why Alanis Morissette's 6-Year-Old Daughter Calls Her By Her Full Name

This hilarious story from Alanis Morissette is one you oughta hear. The world knows her by the name Alanis Morissette -- and apparently now the musician's 6-year-old daughter knows her by it, too. The seven-time GRAMMY winner revealed on Audacy’s Gary Bryan Morning Show that her middle child, Onyx, is not calling her "mom" these days.
KTVB

Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend

Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one. In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."
NEW JERSEY STATE
KTVB

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
KTVB

Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit

Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.
KTVB

Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video

Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
KTVB

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Flaunts Bare Baby Bump on One-Year Anniversary and Babymoon Getaway

Celebrations are underway for Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa! The couple are marking the occasion of their first anniversary and babymoon with a romantic getaway trip. "We are both done with work for the day -- yay! -- and we are heading to our one-year anniversary weekend-slash-babymoon," Heather shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday. "We are combining them both, since we don't have a lot of time!"
KTVB

Behati Prinsloo Shares Growing Baby Bump Photo Following Adam Levine Scandal

Behati Prinsloo has baby bump fever! She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared another baby bump pic while wearing a very familiar outfit. The 34-year-old model posed for a neck-down selfie inside what appears to be a gigantic walk-in closet. She's wearing loose sweatpants, black Vans and a tie-dye shirt. Her baby bump, undoubtedly, steals the spotlight, peeking out from under her t-shirt. The entire outfit appears to be the exact same one she wore when she confirmed her pregnancy on Sept. 15.

