Carscoops
2023 BMW X6 Drops Camo, Reveals Production Grille and Bumper Design
The 2023 BMW X6 has taken another step closer to the showroom with these pictures of a prototype that show the final grille and bumper design. Previous test cars featured a fine mesh covering over the grille kidneys’ centers, and the lower section of the front bumper was heavily disguised to obscure the shape of the production air intakes.
Carscoops
Super-Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Hits The Market, Was Never Driven By Its Owner
Rare supercars tend to do quite well at auctions. Classic racers that have low mileage also tend to sell for big money. That’s what makes us wonder just how many figures this wildly rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse track-only supercar might end up selling for. It likely has lower mileage than any other of its kind with just 129 miles on the odometer.
Carscoops
Porsche’s DesignCar App Now Lets You Customize A Bugatti And Nissan Z From Your Smartphone
A smartphone app enabling players to modify virtual Porsches has been expanded to include customization options for other car brands including Audi, Bugatti, and Nissan. Developed by Porsche Digital and originally released this time last year, the free-to-play DesignCar app works a little like an automaker’s retail configurator program, allowing users to choose the color and spec of their dream car, but with more scope for creating individual designs. Players modify their digital cars and take part in community-judged design challenges that can earn them credits to spend on further modifications.
Carscoops
Manhart Says Goodbye To The AMG Biturbo V8 With The C63 CR700 Last Edition
While Mercedes might have moved on from the fire-breathing V8 under the hood of its future C63 models, Manhart is taking its time to say goodbye. To do so in dramatic fashion it’s releasing the Manhart CR 700 Last Edition, based on the now previous-gen C63. As the name signifies, power is set at 702 hp (523 kW) and 678 lb-ft (920 Nm) of torque.
Carscoops
Bright Blue Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is Just About Perfect
Production of the Lamborghini Aventador has officially ended and given that it will be the last V12-powered supercar from Lamborghini without some form of electrification, the prices of certain limited edition models could soar in the coming years. Among the most impressive iterations of the Aventador launched is the LP770-4...
Carscoops
This Ferrari F430 Swapped Its Sequential Semi-Auto For A Gated 6-Speed Manual
We love new Ferrari supercars like the F8 Tributo and 296 GTB as much as anyone but there’s just something about the brand’s models from the mid-2000s. Take this Ferrari F430, for example. Currently listed up for auction through Bring a Trailer, this F430 is a 2005 model...
Carscoops
Does The Celestiq Really Move The Needle For Cadillac?
The Celestiq marks the beginning of a new era for Cadillac as the company swung for the fences and developed an ultra-luxury car unlike any other. However, reaction to the Celestiq has been mixed and we’re left questioning whether it’s a good halo car and the right move for Cadillac.
Carscoops
2024 Cadillac Celestiq, GMC Sierra EV Denali Teaser, And Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The. electric version of the GMC Sierra Denali will be revealed on October 20 at 5 PM ET. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser video of the new truck, showcasing an enclosed grille, illuminated badging, and LED daytime running lights. Elsewhere, we can see a panoramic glass roof and slender LED taillights with a black surround.
Carscoops
Aston Martin Designer Explains The Interior Of The Valhalla
The Aston Martin Valhalla is getting closer to its market launch and in the latest official video, Miles Nurnberger, Aston Martin’s Director of Design, explains the process behind the interior design. According to the Nurnberger, everything started with the driver. The team did a huge amount of work on...
Carscoops
What If The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Was Launched In 1969 As A Luxury SUV?
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class may have become more of a status symbol in recent years than anything else but it remains an extremely capable off-roader. However, what form could the G-Class have taken if it was launched in 1969, rather than 1979?. To answer that question, Abimelec Design has expertly rendered...
Carscoops
Foxconn Debuts Electric Model B Compact SUV And Model V Pickup Prototypes
Taiwanese tech and manufacturing giant Foxconnt that’s best known for assembling Apple’s iPhone unveiled two EV prototypes that are destined for production during the 2022 Hon Hai Tech Day. To be marketed under the Foxtron brand that’s a collaboration between Foxcon and Yulon Motor company, the Model B...
Carscoops
Seat Just Sold Its One Millionth SUV Six Years After Launching The Ateca
Seat’s SUV models have hit a significant sales milestone with confirmation that the car manufacturer has sold one million of them in the last six years. Prior to 2016, the Seat range didn’t have a single SUV but now, the Spanish car manufacturer builds the Ateca, Arona, and Tarraco. These SUVs accounted for 49 per cent of the brand’s global sales in 2021, totaling 192,100 units.
Carscoops
Dodge Challenger To Get Limited-Run Multicolor Wrap That Showcases All 14 Of Its New Hues
Back in August, Dodge revealed that they would be re-releasing a handful of retro colors for the Charger and Challenger, bringing the total number of “hi-impact” colors offered for the cars to 14. To visually represent that, they brought along a Challenger that was vinyl wrapped in all 14 colors, and now they’re making it available to the public.
Carscoops
Bentley’s Plug-In Hybrid Continental GT Caught Testing In Convertible Guise For The First Time
We previously knew that a plug-in hybrid version of the Bentley Continental GT was being tested, but, for the first time, we’ve now caught a convertible version of the car testing on public roads. As with last time, Bentley has opted to use no wrap or dazzle camouflage. Perhaps...
Carscoops
Watch The 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL Get Pushed To Its Limits At The Nurburgring
The 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL will be unveiled next month but before that happens, it has been spied doing some hot laps at the Nurburgring. The German automaker is readying the car as part of BMW M’s ongoing 50th-anniversary celebrations. It has been teased on a handful of occasions in recent months and will be based on the standard M4. It will, however, come outfitted with a plethora of significant upgrades and is tipped to be capped at just 50 units worldwide.
Carscoops
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Finally Gets A Configurator, What Does Yours Look Like?
The Toyota GR Corolla has generated a huge amount of buzz among enthusiasts over the past six months and while customer deliveries have yet to commence, those eagerly awaiting an opportunity to drive the car can now configure it online. U.S. customers have three variants to choose from; the Core...
Carscoops
2024 Porsche Taycan And Taycan Sport Turismo Spied, Gives Us Our First Look At The Facelifted EVs
In one fell swoop, spy photographers have snapped the facelifted Porsche Taycan and Taycan Sport Turismo. In typical Porsche fashion, the updates are relatively minor and easy to overlook at first glance. However, a closer inspection reveals the EVs have been equipped with new headlights that are slightly larger and better integrated into the overall design of the vehicle.
Carscoops
Get Your Corvette Fix With A Black Rose 2017 Grand Sport
The C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette doesn’t have the flashy supercar looks of the C8 model but it remains a very good sports car and a lovely Grand Sport example has just come across our radar. The Chevy Corvette Grand Sport is arguably the sweet spot of the C7 range and...
Carscoops
Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana, Toyota Canada’s GR Corolla MORIZO Applications, And 2023 Hyundai Grandeur: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Actor Glenn Howerton, famous for his roles in A.P. Bio and ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,’ is not best pleased with his Tesla nor the company’s efforts to help. According to Howerton, after his Tesla’s keyfob broke, he chose to use his phone to lock the vehicle. However, that choice became a problem when the actor decided to park it at the bottom of a parking garage which had no cell reception, as both the phone and the car must have signal to work. There were more issues too, with the actor eventually having to call a special tow truck to remove the vehicle. CarScoops has reached out to Tesla for more info.
Carscoops
Volvo Teases EX90 Cabin, Says It’ll Be “One Of The Most Pleasant Car Interiors On The Market”
Volvo dropped a new teaser on the upcoming EX90 electric SUV flagship, this time focused on the interior. The cabin of the Volvo EX90 is set to combine Scandinavian design with sustainably sourced materials and a luxurious ambiance. The official video shows parts of the cabin, revealing some of the...
