Carscoops
2024 Mercedes EQE SUV, 2024 BMW M5 Spied, And Part Suppliers Uncertain Over EVs: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. While Tesla has received a lot of heat for the naming strategy of its Autopilot and Full Self Driving modes in the past, it seems that GM owners may be more at risk when it comes to overestimating the abilities of their semi-autonomous tech. According to a study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 53 percent of Super Cruise users, compared to 42 percent of Autopilot users and 12 percent of ProPILOT users, said they were comfortable treating their vehicles as if they were fully autonomous.
Carscoops
$118,000 Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV Can Complete A Refill In 3 Minutes Offering 620-Mile Range
Two years after the first concept was shown, the hydrogen-powered Hopium Machina Vision has made its premiere at the Paris motor show. The French automaker is now accepting reservations for the upcoming production vehicle. Company founder and former racecar driver Olivier Lombard received French President Emmanuel Macron this morning for...
Carscoops
Hydrogen, Not Electric, Will Be “Hippest Thing To Drive” Says BMW Boss
BMW might be ramping up its battery car offerings, adding the “i” badge to more and more models, and committing to make half of the Group’s new cars EVs by 2030, but the company’s chairman thinks hydrogen, and not batteries, will soon be the most desirable source of motive power.
Carscoops
2024 Cadillac Celestiq, GMC Sierra EV Denali Teaser, And Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The. electric version of the GMC Sierra Denali will be revealed on October 20 at 5 PM ET. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser video of the new truck, showcasing an enclosed grille, illuminated badging, and LED daytime running lights. Elsewhere, we can see a panoramic glass roof and slender LED taillights with a black surround.
Carscoops
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Flagship EV Debuts With 600 HP, 300 Miles Of Range And $300,000+ Price Tag
After decades of false starts and tantalizing concepts, Cadillac has officially returned to the world of ultra-luxury vehicles with the Celestiq flagship. Previewed by a concept earlier this year, the production Celestiq features a 111 kWh battery pack that powers a dual-motor all-wheel drive system developing an estimated 600 hp (447 kW / 608 PS) and 640 lb-ft (867 Nm) of torque. This setup enables the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.8 seconds and travel approximately 300 miles (483 km) on a single charge.
rigzone.com
Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Rule The Playground With This Electric Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Ride-On
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is an electrifying preview of things to come, but customers can already snag an electric Challenger SRT Hellcat if they’re willing to make a few tradeoffs. Key among them is a top speed of 2.8 mph (4.5 km/h), which is conveniently the same...
Carscoops
2023 Peugeot 408 Coupe Crossover Lands In Paris To Banish Boring Family Cars
We’ve updated this article with live images of the new Peugeot 408 from its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show that runs Oct 17-23, 2022. Check out our complete coverage of the show here. Peugeot has jumped on the hottest design trend of the moment to create the...
Carscoops
2024 Rolls Royce Spectre EV Is A 6500-LBS Luxury Land Yacht With A 320-Mile Range
Rolls Royce has unveiled its first ever production EV, the 2024 Spectre, more than 120 years after founder Charles Rolls first mooted the idea of an electric Roller. The Spectre is a luxury coupe that will be priced somewhere between the $350k Cullinan SUV and $460k Phantom limo, though we won’t know exact prices until closer to the tail end of 2023 when the first cars are scheduled to arrive with their owners.
Record-breaking battery enables 10 minute charging for electric cars
Scientists have invented a new type of battery that makes it possible to charge electric vehicles in less than 10 minutes.The innovative design for lithium-ion batteries involves a “record-breaking combination” of shorter charge time and more energy acquired for longer travel range, according to the Penn State University researchers who came up with it.“The need for smaller, faster-charging batteries is greater than ever,” said Professor Chao-Yang Wang from Penn State University, who led the research. “There are simply not enough batteries and critical raw materials, especially those produced domestically, to meet anticipated demand.”The fast-charging technology makes it possible for...
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
Carscoops
Foxconn Debuts Electric Model B Compact SUV And Model V Pickup Prototypes
Taiwanese tech and manufacturing giant Foxconnt that’s best known for assembling Apple’s iPhone unveiled two EV prototypes that are destined for production during the 2022 Hon Hai Tech Day. To be marketed under the Foxtron brand that’s a collaboration between Foxcon and Yulon Motor company, the Model B...
Carscoops
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion To Expand U.S Plant And Build Six New Electric Cars
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to expand its American operations in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and prepare for the production of at least six new electric vehicles. As part of the expansion, BMW will invest $1 billion in the plant, specifically. That will prepare the SUV manufacturing facility for the new electric vehicles, which will, in turn, allow it to go beyond the production of the two plug-in hybrid vehicles it already offers, the BMW X3 xDrive30e and the X5 xDrive45e.
Carscoops
Tesla Takes EV Sales Crown From VW In Germany
Tesla was the best-selling brand of electric vehicles in Germany through the first nine months of this year, taking the crown from VW. In the January-September period, a total of 38,458 new Tesla models were registered throughout Germany. This represents a jump of almost 50 per cent from the same period in 2020. VW hasn’t enjoyed quite the same success of its EV models this year, with sales falling by 40 per cent to a touch over 32,236 units, Auto News reports.
Carscoops
BYD Storms Paris With Atto 3 Crossover, Han Sedan, And Tang SUV Highlighting Its European Launch
BYD, a leading force in new energy vehicles in the Chinese market, announced its European launch two years ago, but the actual rollout is taking place this year with a three-member EV lineup. The Atto 3 compact crossover, the Han sedan, and the Tang large SUV were showcased at the Paris Motor Show today, as they launch in several European markets.
Carscoops
Peugeot Inception Concept Will Preview A New Range Of Electric Cars
At the Paris Motor Show, Peugeot announced the Inception, a new concept that will debut soon, previewing a number of design features and technologies set to be applied in a future range of Peugeot-branded EVs called “e-Native” cars. Linda Jackson, Peugeot CEO, confirmed the upcoming concept saying that...
Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws
Plenty of lawsuits over Ford's 6.0-liter diesel engine in F-250 and F-350 trucks means know what you're getting and how to fix it. The post Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Jeep Avenger 4×4 Is A Chunkier Tough Concept Based On The New Baby EV
Jeep threw in a an added bonus when launching the 2023 Avenger baby SUV at today’s Paris Motor Show, taking us all by surprise by unveiling a tough-looking Avenger 4×4 alongside it. Billed as a concept, the show car will evolve into a production variant of the Avenger “in the future,” the company says.
Carscoops
Toyota RAV4 Joins The GR Sport Range In Europe With Sporty Looks And A Tighter Suspension
The recently facelifted Toyota RAV4 joins the range of GR Sport models in Europe thanks to a new trim that is available in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. The RAV4 GR Sport features subtle sport styling touches, more kit as standard, and a tweaked suspension developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing.
