Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
BBC
Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy
Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Hawa Cissoko: West Ham contact police over ‘racist and abusive’ messages sent to defender
West Ham have announced they have contacted police and social media companies regarding “a number of racist and abusive messages” sent to defender Hawa Cissoko after the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend.Saturday’s Women’s Super League contest at the Poundland Bescot Stadium saw Cissoko sent off late on following an altercation with Villa’s Sarah Mayling.Cissoko posted a message on Twitter later that day saying: “It’s lucky that not much affects me! Because some nonsense and (very aggressive) insults are flying around! It makes you want to kill yourself!”On Thursday, the 25-year-old France international’s club released a statement that said: “West...
BBC
Burnley man who murdered own mother, 85, jailed
A man who killed his 85-year-old mother has been jailed after being found guilty of murder. Inayat Begum was found fatally injured at their home on Prairie Crescent in Burnley, Lancashire, in April. A post-mortem examination found she had died from head, chest and abdominal injuries. Her son Mumtaz Ahmed,...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi found guilty of murdering Joseph Tayaye
A man has been convicted of murdering a rival drug dealer in a revenge attack. Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi, 21, was found guilty of stabbing Joseph Tayaye, 21, who was found with a chest injury outside his home in The Hide, Milton Keynes in March. He died in hospital. The trial heard...
Man Utd too good for Tottenham, Liverpool revival rolls on
Manchester United dealt a blow to Tottenham's Premier League title aspirations with a dominant 2-0 win at Old Trafford, while Liverpool's upturn continued with a 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday. Chelsea's winning run came to an end in a 0-0 draw at Brentford, which allowed Newcastle to close within two points of the top four with a 1-0 win over Everton.
BBC
Barnsley prison officer appears at Old Bailey on terror charge
A prison officer has appeared in court accused of sharing extreme right-wing material on social media. Ashley Neil Sharp, 42, of Cudworth, Barnsley, faces a charge of disseminating a terrorist document. It relates to an allegation he posted a link to a file on an extreme right-wing Telegram channel on...
Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Statement Following Manchester United Dismissal
Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed from Manchester United’s squad ahead of the Chelsea game on Sunday. He has released a statement.
BBC
Rico Burton: Man denies murdering Tyson Fury's cousin
A man has denied murdering the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. Liam O'Pray, 21, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Rico Burton, 31, who was stabbed near a bar in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on 21 August. He also denied the wounding with intent of a 17-year-old boy,...
SB Nation
Why Erik ten Hag banishing Cristiano Ronaldo is a pivotal moment for Manchester United
The year was 2006. It was the Carling Cup final. Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United were taking on Paul Jewell’s Wigan Athletic. United had started with the front four of Wayne Rooney, Park Ji-Sung, Louis Saha and Cristiano Ronaldo, but some narratives were dominated by the fact that Ruud van Nistelrooy was left on the bench. Others weren’t surprised, as rumours over the past few months had been suggestive of the Dutchman’s keen desire to exit Old Trafford amidst keen interest from Real Madrid.
Sheffield United announce striker Rhian Brewster has been the subject of racial abuse on social media... just a month after alleged racist comments were also made towards defender Kyron Gordon following their game at Hull
Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has been the subject of racial abuse on social media. A statement on the club's website read: 'It is with regret that we report that striker Rhian Brewster has been the subject of racial abuse via social media. 'Rhian is a member of the Blades...
SB Nation
Ronaldo banished from first-team squad after walk out
There is no doubt who is in charge at Manchester United, and it isn't Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. A club statement...
BBC
Man faces attempted murder charge after Aberdeen crash
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a crash in Aberdeen city centre. A car ended up on its roof in Crown Street in the early hours of Tuesday 11 October, with a man and a 19-year-old woman taken to hospital. George Alden, 35, appeared at...
BBC
Carlisle attack: Danny Hodgson's brother assaulted and robbed
The family of a footballer left disabled by a one-punch attack are "devastated" after his younger brother was assaulted near his college. Music and production student Joe Hodgson, 19, was also robbed during the attack in Carlisle on Monday. His brother Danny, 26, needs round-the-clock care after being attacked at...
BBC
Everton woman who stabbed boyfriend to death is jailed
A woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death in a domestic row in Liverpool has been handed a life sentence. Gary Morgan, 36, was found fatally injured at a house in Lavan Close, Everton, on 10 April and died from a stab wound to the chest. Merseyside Police said he...
BBC
Police investigate damage to Man City's team coach
Detectives are investigating a complaint of alleged criminal damage to the Manchester City bus as it returned home from Liverpool. An image showed damage to the windscreen following City's 1-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday. Merseyside Police said inquires were continuing and appealed for information. The force urged anyone with...
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Everton - Lineups & Match thread: Feasting on Toffees
It feels good when you can call it a tough break and all you’ve done is draw your most recent games after banging nine goals past opposition keepers in the two matches prior to that one, does it?. We’re just six games (one of them an EFL Cup affair)...
SB Nation
Beard Report: We Are Not Going To Panic
The Liverpool Women suffered another disappointing loss over the weekend, this time to Tottenham, but manager Matt Beard isn’t letting that get him down. Everyone knew that things would be hard once Leanne Kiernan was injured, but the loss of new-ish signing Shanice van de Sanden only twisted the knife. These hiccups, though annoying, are only temporary, and Beard isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.
