West Ham have announced they have contacted police and social media companies regarding “a number of racist and abusive messages” sent to defender Hawa Cissoko after the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend.Saturday’s Women’s Super League contest at the Poundland Bescot Stadium saw Cissoko sent off late on following an altercation with Villa’s Sarah Mayling.Cissoko posted a message on Twitter later that day saying: “It’s lucky that not much affects me! Because some nonsense and (very aggressive) insults are flying around! It makes you want to kill yourself!”On Thursday, the 25-year-old France international’s club released a statement that said: “West...

1 DAY AGO