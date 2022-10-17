ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZOA Energy Brings Balanced Energy to Canada, Marking Brand’s First International Expansion

 4 days ago
ZOA Energy Brings Zero Sugar White Peach, Tropical Punch and Wild Orange to Canadian consumers. (Photo: Business Wire)

ZOA Energy, the fastest-growing energy drink on the US market, is bringing its authentic ingredients and natural caffeine powered by green, unroasted coffee beans and green tea, to Canada, marking the brand’s first international expansion since its launch in March 2021. Responding to consumer demands, ZOA Energy’s fan-favorite flavors, Tropical Punch, White Peach and Wild Orange are now available in both the east and west regions of Canada, including all ten provinces, on ZOA Energy’s website, Amazon, and in Costco stores, in a 12oz variety pack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005226/en/

ZOA Energy has amino acids and the right kick of clean caffeine for sustained energy. ZOA Energy is made for people who work hard to be more authentic, more productive, and more inspiring to those around them, while also boasting zero sugar.

“Developing and launching ZOA Energy into the U.S. market was an exciting and informative process for us as founders, and now very special as we continue our journey by expanding to Canada, a place close to my family and me,” said ZOA Founder, Dwayne Johnson. “We’ve had an incredible response since our initial launch and ZOA has broken growth records, driven category expansion and will continue to do so as we listen to the requests of our loyal ZOA Energy consumers.”

“We’re tremendously proud of the success and response we’ve seen from launching ZOA domestically,” said ZOA Founder, Dany Garcia. “Our entire team of founders has played a pivotal role in creating a product that does exactly what it promises, honors our consumers’ interests and engages our objective to always deliver authentic products to our audience. We can’t wait for Canadian consumers to be able to experience it firsthand. We’ve heard the demands for ZOA across the world and believe that Canada, a place dear to us, is the perfect location to begin our international expansion.”

“Being able to bring ZOA Energy to a new market of customers is groundbreaking for our almost 2-year-old company,” said ZOA Founder, John Shulman. “ZOA has moved mountains in terms of bringing new consumers into the healthier energy category, leading the pack with 1.4 million new households gained – the numbers speak for themselves.”

“In the US, 84% of the dollar share growth is being driven by cleaner energy drinks as we see consumers more focused on health and wellness,” said ZOA Founder, Dave Rienzi. “To meet Canadian regulations, ZOA Energy’s adjusted formula is perfectly balanced to meet the energy needs of Canadian consumers.”

Since its launch in 2021, ZOA Energy has become the fast-growing energy drink in the U.S. market. ZOA is set to infiltrate 100,000 stores by the end of the year.

ZOA Energy is available online, in Costco stores and on Amazon, retailing $24.99 for a case of 12. Follow the brand online at zoaenergy.ca.

About ZOA Energy:

ZOA is the energy drink created and developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman to bring more positivity to everyday life. Created as a convenient, solution for the unique challenges of today, ZOA was made with natural flavours and colours, and natural caffeine from green tea and green coffee for clean energy. Follow the brand online at zoaenergy.ca.

