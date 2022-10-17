ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs Fire Department involved in a fatal “vehicular incident”

By Brett Yager
 3 days ago

UPDATE: MONDAY 10/17/22 1:45 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call of a possible car crash, but instead arrived at Dorchester Park to a fatal vehicular incident between a Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) vehicle and a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16. CSFD released a statement to FOX21 about the incident on the afternoon of Oct. 17:

“At 2:45 p.m. on October 16th, 2022, firefighters were dispatched to a possible fire in the area of 1130 S. Nevada Ave; Dorchester Park. While responding, a Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck was involved in a vehicular incident that resulted in a death of a civilian that was in the area. We are saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event and will be working with the Colorado Springs Police Department during the investigation.”

Fire Chief Randy Royal
MONDAY 10/17/22 12:56 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD truck “comes into contact” with a person who died

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an incident on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16 involving a Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to CSPD, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at around 3 p.m. officers were called to Dorchester Park at the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and I-25 about a possible vehicle crash. CSPD said that officers found that a CSFD brush truck was responding to reports of a tree stump on fire when their vehicle “came into contact with a person.” The person had passed away when CSFD got out to check on them.

CSPD Major Crash Team is investigating the incident, CSPD said they would release a statement at a later time.

