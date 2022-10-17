ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Cannabis Straight to Your Door, For A Price

Uber (UBER) is betting that pot smokers will be willing to pay more for their weed in order to have it delivered to their door and they are partnering with Leafly to do so. Starting Monday, cannabis connoisseurs in Toronto aged 19 and over will be able to use Uber Eats to deliver the goods right to their door.
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
CNET

Circle K Gas Stations Will Start Selling Cannabis Next Year

Cannabis will be available in select Circle K locations in Florida starting in 2023. Producer Green Thumb Industries signed a deal with Circle K, a convenience store chain with nearly 6,000 locations in 40 states, to sell licensed marijuana products at its Sunshine State stores, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The rollout will begin with 10 of Circle K's 600 locations in the state.
FLORIDA STATE

