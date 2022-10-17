Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
DeSean Jackson Signed With Ravens Because of Lamar Jackson
35-year-old DeSean Jackson told reporters last week that he was not retired and remained intent on continuing his NFL career. Earlier this week, those plans came to fruition after Jackson signed with the Ravens. So why did Jackson choose the Ravens among his potential suitors?. “I’ve been keeping my eye...
Steelers-Dolphins ‘Sunday Night Football’ Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers and Dolphins will be featured on the prime-time stage in Week 7. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fully cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return as the team’s starter for Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins, who have lost three straight games, need Tagovailoa back under center....
Report: Former Villanova Coach Jay Wright Lands Media Job
After serving for 21 seasons as the head coach of the Villanova men’s basketball team, Jay Wright retired in April. But, Wright didn’t stay away from the college basketball world for long. Although Wright denied interest in returning to coaching back in June, the New York Post reported...
Tom Brady Apologizes for Controversial Comment He Made on Podcast
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady controversially compared going through an NFL season to military deployment on his Let’s Go! podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray earlier this week. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man,...
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is headed to the 49ers in return for draft picks, Carolina confirmed Thursday night. The Panthers will receive a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 from the 49ers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Dak Prescott Reacts to Death of Mississippi State Football Player
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacted to the death of Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland on Thursday. The Dallas standout played at Mississippi State from 2011–15 and sent his condolences to his former team and school. “My condolences go to his family and the Mississippi State program,” Prescott said,...
Kawhi Downplays Bench Role in First Game Back From Injury
The veteran forward played his first game since 2021 on Thursday night.
Longtime NBA Referee Tony Brown Dies at 55
Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown has died at 55 from pancreatic cancer, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports! reported on Thursday. Brown worked 20 seasons as an NBA referee, becoming one of the most recognizable faces on the court. During his career, he worked 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games, as well as the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
Jim Irsay’s Stunning Defiance Can’t Be Dismissed
Take your pick: This infighting among NFL owners over the potential sale of the Commanders can be plain old good gossip, it can be wholly depressing or it can be some combination of the two, depending on how much you care that a person accused of myriad crimes, as well as good old-fashioned racism and misogyny, still gets to keep his football team while simultaneously running the on-field product into the ground.
SI:AM | The Astros Just Keep Rolling
Good morning to everybody but Matt Carpenter. I’m Dan Gartland. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Stopping the ’Stros is harder than it looks. It would be foolish to declare a best-of-seven...
Ted Leonsis Emerges As Front-Runner to Buy MLB’s Nationals, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Lerner family’s announcement earlier this year of its intention to sell the Nationals franchise, a group led by Ted Leonsis—current owner of the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics—has emerged as the front-runner to purchase the MLB team, according to a report from The Athletic.
Padres-Phillies NLCS Game 3 Odds, Lines, Bet
The National League Championship Series picks up in Philadelphia on Thursday as the Phillies host the Padres in Game 3. After a dramatic five-run fifth inning, the Padres evened the series Tuesday in San Diego with their 8-5 win. The Phillies claimed an early 4-0 lead but the Padres rallied...
Report: Lakers Not Expected to Trade Until After Thanksgiving
It did not take long for fans across the NBA community to chime in about the current construction of the Lakers’ roster following Los Angeles’s 123–109 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season. The Lakers plan to contend for an NBA...
Report: Pistons Place Assistant GM on Leave Amid Misconduct Investigation
The Pistons have placed their assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave while they conduct an investigation looking into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. The 50-year-old has reportedly already been on leave for about a week after Pistons...
