Cadillac is prepared to take on the world's top luxury lines with the all-new CELESTIQ. Each vehicle will to hand built and made to order. Cadillac has designed the all-new 2024 CELESTIQ to be not just a new standard of luxury but a whole new stratosphere of luxury. The CELESTIQ will be hand built at the Warren Tech Center and nearly ever aspect of it will be customizable. No more than six vehicles will be assembled at any time. Buyers can choose from hundreds of exterior paint colors as well as hundreds of interior colors. The designers use several different terms to describe the electric ultra-luxury sedan: handcrafted artistry, bespoke, personalized and customized.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO