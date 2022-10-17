ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Paving this week along Main Street in Hazel

Milling and asphalt paving along U.S. 641/Main Street in Hazel starts today. The project runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee state northward for half a mile through downtown Hazel to E.W. Miller Street. The work is expected to take about three days to complete.
HAZEL, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Munal's Donuts new ownership has deep donut-making history

The long-standing history between two well-known Paducah donut shops is coming full circle. Munal's Donuts, located at 1703 Bridge Street in Paducah, is now owned by Chris and Beth Bomar. Beth is the granddaughter of Howard (Red) Clark who once worked at Munal's 70 years ago before going on to open Red's Donut Shop.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fredonia to get additional water line connection from county

Fredonia, Princeton and Caldwell County officials have agreed to connect a water line to Fredonia that will tie the county’s entire water infrastructure together. WPKY reported that county, city and water officials started discussions on the project about a month ago. Officials said the new water line will provide...
FREDONIA, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State

A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Temporary closure of Greenway Trail Segment and North 6th Street starts today

Starting today a subcontractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency (JSA), Geotechnical, LLC, will be onsite to take geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee between Northview Street and Burnett Street. This project will require the temporary closure of the Greenway Trail between Northview and Burnett streets from approximately 5...
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Who Lost Almost Everything Tags Trophy Buck With a Borrowed Bow

Aaron Watts found his trusty Hoyt RX3 back in December, pounded into the mud and covered by debris. The cams, strings, and limbs were broken beyond repair. At the time, the loss of a compound bow was minuscule in the grand scheme, seeing as how his house and the small town where he lived with his wife and daughter had just been leveled by a massive tornado. But like so many in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, Aaron and his family pressed on, making do where they could, eventually settling into some version of a new normal.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Police seek info on stolen trailer in Graves County

Kentucky State Police are on the lookout for a stolen trailer in Graves County. Fiber Works Installation called KSP on Tuesday morning after discovering the trailer missing. The trailer was parked behind Hamilton Park Soccer Field off KY 1710 in Graves County. It was last seen on Friday afternoon. The...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah-area fall festivities

Your favorite cozy sweater is hanging in your closet, leaves are crunching beneath your feet, and bright pumpkins decorate porches. Fall is finally here, and with it, numerous festivities are planned in our area. Check back here for updates on what's going on this fall season. If we missed something, you can send us an email at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police seek help to identify theft suspect

The Paducah Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a bag containing a loaded firearm. Police said the woman took the bag from McDonald's on Clark's River Road that was left on a table when its owner went to the bathroom. The black and brown Fendi bag contained a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Missing elderly West Paducah man located

UPDATE: Mr. Chaney has been located. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for an elderly West Paducah man who walked away from home Wednesday. The Sheriff's office said that around 10:30 a.m. 85-year-old Claude Chaney left his home on Magruder Village. Mr. Chaney is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 210 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and brown flannel jacket, a brown hat, burgundy jogging pants, and rainbow crocs. Mr. Chaney is reported to be of diminished capacity and may be carrying a blue and white blanket.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’

For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Police seek suspect in $6,600 in stolen Wal-Mart merchandise

Police are looking for a Paducah woman suspected of the theft of more than $6,600 worth of merchandise from the Wal-Mart stores on Hinkleville Road and Irvin Cobb Drive. Detectives are searching for 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah. They allege that Burnside took advantage of self-checkout kiosks to avoid payment...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Marshall County Sheriff's Office addresses speeding complaint on Phillips Road

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of extra patrols for speeding on Phillips Road. The Sheriff's Office said they have received a complaint of speeding on Phillips Road and are reminding residents the speed limit on that road is 25 MPH. They are asking drivers to be mindful...
KFVS12

People flock to see low river levels in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Seven-day investigation into fentanyl trafficking nets two arrests in Murray

A seven-day drug investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of two men on trafficking charges. The Calloway County Sheriff's said they were able to make undercover purchases of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills over seven days. The counterfeit pills reportedly contained fentanyl. On Monday, with help...
MURRAY, KY

