There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have Seen
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield group to walk from old candle factory to court square on one year anniversary of devastating tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — First responders are teaming up with community members on December 10 for a 2-mile long memorial walk from the old Mayfield Consumer-Products site to the Mayfield Court Square. In a Wednesday announcement, Lodge 21 Fraternal Order of Police President Joseph Siedel explained the memorial walk is...
westkentuckystar.com
Paving this week along Main Street in Hazel
Milling and asphalt paving along U.S. 641/Main Street in Hazel starts today. The project runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee state northward for half a mile through downtown Hazel to E.W. Miller Street. The work is expected to take about three days to complete.
westkentuckystar.com
Munal's Donuts new ownership has deep donut-making history
The long-standing history between two well-known Paducah donut shops is coming full circle. Munal's Donuts, located at 1703 Bridge Street in Paducah, is now owned by Chris and Beth Bomar. Beth is the granddaughter of Howard (Red) Clark who once worked at Munal's 70 years ago before going on to open Red's Donut Shop.
westkentuckystar.com
Fredonia to get additional water line connection from county
Fredonia, Princeton and Caldwell County officials have agreed to connect a water line to Fredonia that will tie the county’s entire water infrastructure together. WPKY reported that county, city and water officials started discussions on the project about a month ago. Officials said the new water line will provide...
wpsdlocal6.com
Motel turned apartment complex bug infestation, plumbing and electrical issues may force residents to leave
PADUCAH — A motel turned apartment complex is the focus as Paducah police and the fire department uncovered a bug infestation, plumbing and electrical issues. Now, families are hanging by a thread. They've been told to move out by 10 a.m. Thursday morning and some have no place to go.
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
westkentuckystar.com
Temporary closure of Greenway Trail Segment and North 6th Street starts today
Starting today a subcontractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency (JSA), Geotechnical, LLC, will be onsite to take geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee between Northview Street and Burnett Street. This project will require the temporary closure of the Greenway Trail between Northview and Burnett streets from approximately 5...
Kentucky Hunter Who Lost Almost Everything Tags Trophy Buck With a Borrowed Bow
Aaron Watts found his trusty Hoyt RX3 back in December, pounded into the mud and covered by debris. The cams, strings, and limbs were broken beyond repair. At the time, the loss of a compound bow was minuscule in the grand scheme, seeing as how his house and the small town where he lived with his wife and daughter had just been leveled by a massive tornado. But like so many in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, Aaron and his family pressed on, making do where they could, eventually settling into some version of a new normal.
westkentuckystar.com
Police seek info on stolen trailer in Graves County
Kentucky State Police are on the lookout for a stolen trailer in Graves County. Fiber Works Installation called KSP on Tuesday morning after discovering the trailer missing. The trailer was parked behind Hamilton Park Soccer Field off KY 1710 in Graves County. It was last seen on Friday afternoon. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah-area fall festivities
Your favorite cozy sweater is hanging in your closet, leaves are crunching beneath your feet, and bright pumpkins decorate porches. Fall is finally here, and with it, numerous festivities are planned in our area. Check back here for updates on what's going on this fall season. If we missed something, you can send us an email at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police seek help to identify theft suspect
The Paducah Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a bag containing a loaded firearm. Police said the woman took the bag from McDonald's on Clark's River Road that was left on a table when its owner went to the bathroom. The black and brown Fendi bag contained a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing elderly West Paducah man located
UPDATE: Mr. Chaney has been located. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for an elderly West Paducah man who walked away from home Wednesday. The Sheriff's office said that around 10:30 a.m. 85-year-old Claude Chaney left his home on Magruder Village. Mr. Chaney is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 210 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and brown flannel jacket, a brown hat, burgundy jogging pants, and rainbow crocs. Mr. Chaney is reported to be of diminished capacity and may be carrying a blue and white blanket.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’
For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
westkentuckystar.com
Police seek suspect in $6,600 in stolen Wal-Mart merchandise
Police are looking for a Paducah woman suspected of the theft of more than $6,600 worth of merchandise from the Wal-Mart stores on Hinkleville Road and Irvin Cobb Drive. Detectives are searching for 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah. They allege that Burnside took advantage of self-checkout kiosks to avoid payment...
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff's Office addresses speeding complaint on Phillips Road
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of extra patrols for speeding on Phillips Road. The Sheriff's Office said they have received a complaint of speeding on Phillips Road and are reminding residents the speed limit on that road is 25 MPH. They are asking drivers to be mindful...
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
westkentuckystar.com
Seven-day investigation into fentanyl trafficking nets two arrests in Murray
A seven-day drug investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of two men on trafficking charges. The Calloway County Sheriff's said they were able to make undercover purchases of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills over seven days. The counterfeit pills reportedly contained fentanyl. On Monday, with help...
