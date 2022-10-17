ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police warn of ongoing jewelry scam

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in the area. They say multiple victims have reported being scammed by an adult male described as a larger, Middle Eastern man with a thick accent. In the scam, police say he approaches victims in...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Officer Involved Shooting at Sparks Police Department

There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station. The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting

The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
SPARKS, NV
KDWN

Sparks police fatally shoot suspect outside police station

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police fatally shot an armed man who fired at least two shots with a handgun outside police headquarters. Reno police are leading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. No one else was hurt. Police say the man fired a shot outside police headquarters on East Prater Way shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. After several hours of negotiations, they say officers shot the man after he rushed at officers and fired his handgun a second time. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Seek Man Missing From Fernley

Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who was last seen at his home in Fernley last month. Deputies say 53-year-old Ronald Littley walked away from his home in an unknown direction on Sept. 19 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Littley is 6’1” tall...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man given 25 years for drug trafficking and felony eluding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and felony eluding. 31-year-old Lonnie Wayne Rogers of Reno will become eligible for parole after 10 years. He plead guilty in August to one count of trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, when he...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lee House fire determined to be accidental

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner

Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevada State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-80 East Near Mustang

An investigation is underway after a deadly multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang early Thursday morning. Nevada State Police says the crash happened right after 6 a.m. on Thursday, east of Sparks. NSP says witnesses reported a black Volvo speeding westbound on I-80 when it clipped a van trying to...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Fire Damages Two Homes in Sparks

A Sparks house fire that was initially stopped late Wednesday night and damaged two homes temporarily flared up again early Thursday morning. The fire initially started just before midnight and was knocked down but then reignited again about two hours later, in the 400 block of 9th Street. Crews were called back and knocked down the blaze.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire burns homes on 9th Street in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that caused heavy damage to a Sparks home, and spread to another, is under investigation. It was reported just before midnight Wednesday at a home near 9th and D streets. The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the fire was spreading...
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy