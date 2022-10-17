Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police warn of ongoing jewelry scam
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in the area. They say multiple victims have reported being scammed by an adult male described as a larger, Middle Eastern man with a thick accent. In the scam, police say he approaches victims in...
FOX Reno
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
2news.com
Multiple Douglas County Deputies Exposed to Fentanyl During Narcotics Arrest
(October 20, 2022) The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says multiple deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a narcotics arrest in Stateline Thursday evening. The initial call came in around 8:10 p.m. Five deputies were transported to the emergency room from the scene. Their condition is currently unknown. Other officers were...
2news.com
Officer Involved Shooting at Sparks Police Department
There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station. The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject...
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
KDWN
Sparks police fatally shoot suspect outside police station
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police fatally shot an armed man who fired at least two shots with a handgun outside police headquarters. Reno police are leading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. No one else was hurt. Police say the man fired a shot outside police headquarters on East Prater Way shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. After several hours of negotiations, they say officers shot the man after he rushed at officers and fired his handgun a second time. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released.
2news.com
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
2news.com
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating missing teen
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Anthony Sainz who was last seen Friday morning. According to authorities, Anthony was last seen at Pioneer High School the morning of October 14. He...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Law enforcement agencies increase presence for return of Lake20 event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In August 2020, the Tribune reported statistics on a weekend that turned to chaos and as car enthusiasts flocked to South Lake Tahoe despite shutdowns at the height of the global pandemic. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department made an announcement via facebook Tuesday...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Seek Man Missing From Fernley
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who was last seen at his home in Fernley last month. Deputies say 53-year-old Ronald Littley walked away from his home in an unknown direction on Sept. 19 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Littley is 6’1” tall...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man given 25 years for drug trafficking and felony eluding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and felony eluding. 31-year-old Lonnie Wayne Rogers of Reno will become eligible for parole after 10 years. He plead guilty in August to one count of trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, when he...
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
KOLO TV Reno
Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
2news.com
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-80 East Near Mustang
An investigation is underway after a deadly multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang early Thursday morning. Nevada State Police says the crash happened right after 6 a.m. on Thursday, east of Sparks. NSP says witnesses reported a black Volvo speeding westbound on I-80 when it clipped a van trying to...
2news.com
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General accused of murder to appear in court in December
Tudor Chirila was in court today for an identity hearing. The suspect now has a Governor's Warrant Hearing on December 5, 2022 where the Governor will sign a valid warrant of arrest after a decision that extradition from Reno to Hawaii should happen. Chirila is accused of a murder that...
mynews4.com
One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
2news.com
Fire Damages Two Homes in Sparks
A Sparks house fire that was initially stopped late Wednesday night and damaged two homes temporarily flared up again early Thursday morning. The fire initially started just before midnight and was knocked down but then reignited again about two hours later, in the 400 block of 9th Street. Crews were called back and knocked down the blaze.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns homes on 9th Street in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that caused heavy damage to a Sparks home, and spread to another, is under investigation. It was reported just before midnight Wednesday at a home near 9th and D streets. The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the fire was spreading...
