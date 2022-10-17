(Farmington, MO) No injuries are being reported yet some residents are without their home after a fire at a senior apartment complex in Farmington Tuesday evening. According to reports firefighters were called out just before 8:30 to the 400 block of Cayce Avenue to Parkland Senior Apartments. There was smoke in the building and many residents were evacuated when firemen arrived. Some displaced residents were given temporary accommodations. Four of the housing units were effected by smoke damage. The Fire Marshall was called in to investigate the cause of the blaze. Farmington firemen received assistance from the Park Hills, Desloge, and Big River Bonne Terre departments.

