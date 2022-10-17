Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau students participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fourth graders at Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau spent Thursday morning learning about what to do in case the area is hit by an earthquake. They took part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, where schools across the region learned what to do when shaking starts, and took cover during a practice earthquake drill.
KFVS12
Update on renovations at Capaha Park pond
An organization in Cape is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless and is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park. If you have any concerns or solutions for better public transportation in Cape Girardeau, you will have an opportunity to voice them tomorrow.
KFVS12
Homeless organization looking for new changes in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless. Street Level is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park. “The city has no place else for them to go, we think there’s something...
KFVS12
Capaha pond project ahead of schedule due to lack of rain
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is continuing at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city’s Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan which is designed to enhance visitor experience and beautify the park. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Park...
Yes, You Can Walk to Missouri’s Tower Rock in the Mississippi Now
When I first saw this, I had to make sure it wasn't April 1 thinking someone was pranking us. But, it's true. You really can walk out to Missouri's Tower Rock in the middle of the Mississippi River right now. I first saw this shared by the Riverfront Times. Normally,...
KFVS12
Cairo Port development receives $3.4M
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $3.4 million will go to a new inland port under development in Cairo. The money is through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. According to a release from the governor’s office, the funding, part of a more than $40 million commitment to the...
KFVS12
Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans
An organization looking for a solution towards the homeless situation in Cape takes their concerns to city council yet again, asking for an area in Cape for homeless people to live in tents. MoDOT faces critical shortage of snow plow operators. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. Even without snow on...
Low Mississippi River levels has many walking to the Tower Rock
A lot of people took advantage of the low river levels this weekend to walk to Tower Rock. The river is expected to drop even lower over the next few weeks.
KFVS12
Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. reopened after multiple brush fires
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Portions of State Highway 148 were closed Thursday because of multiple brush fires. According to an emergency alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the fires were on Highway 148 south of Yellowbanks Road in Franklin County into Williamson County. Crews on scene say...
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
wsiu.org
A deadly structure fire in Marion is under investigation
The investigation is underway into a deadly fire late Tuesday afternoon on the western edge of Marion. The Marion Fire Department reports it was dispatched to 4456 Meadowland for a structure fire with possible entrapment shortly after 5 p.m. Firefighters entered the structure and found the still unidentified victim. The...
kfmo.com
Senior Apartments Damaged by Fire
(Farmington, MO) No injuries are being reported yet some residents are without their home after a fire at a senior apartment complex in Farmington Tuesday evening. According to reports firefighters were called out just before 8:30 to the 400 block of Cayce Avenue to Parkland Senior Apartments. There was smoke in the building and many residents were evacuated when firemen arrived. Some displaced residents were given temporary accommodations. Four of the housing units were effected by smoke damage. The Fire Marshall was called in to investigate the cause of the blaze. Farmington firemen received assistance from the Park Hills, Desloge, and Big River Bonne Terre departments.
KFVS12
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo.
Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday. Perryville man killed in crash. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A Perryville man...
Kait 8
Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup
MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
westkentuckystar.com
Mercy Health Announces locations and dates to receive free flu vaccine
Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital is once again making it easy to get your flu shot. Did you know that flu vaccines have prevented millions of illnesses, flu-related doctor visits and hospitalizations? Because of the likelihood that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, getting vaccinated remains you and your family's best source of protection against getting sick from the flu.
cilfm.com
One person has died following a fire in Marion
One person has died following a fire in Marion. On October 18th a little after 5pm, Marion firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Meadowland Parkway. Crews learned there was someone inside when they arrived, and entered the building for an immediate search. Due to the heavy fire and smoke they were unable to get to the victim.
KFVS12
Man wanted in Union County, Ill.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
KFVS12
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Cape Girardeau. Mark your calendars for November 15-16 at the Show Me Center. The shows start at 6 p.m. each day. According to a release from VStar Entertainment Group, the Broadway-style performances include...
darnews.com
Broseley fall festival
A parade, craft booths, breakfast and other activities were held Oct. 15 for Broseley's annual fall festival.
