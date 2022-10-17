Read full article on original website
Smoke from Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire Spotted Miles Away by Residents in Surrounding Counties [PHOTOS]
Before the sun rose in Evansville Monday morning, firefighters were on the scene of a massive warehouse fire downtown that sent towering flames and a huge cloud of thick, black smoke into the sky spotted by southern Indiana and western Kentucky residents as far as 30 miles away. Massive Warehouse...
UPDATED INFO: Large Warehouse Fire in Evansville – Several Roads Closed Including Parts of the Lloyd
Every firefighter in the Evansville, Indiana area is on the scene of an enormous warehouse fire. The call came in at 4:40 AM. This fire quickly spread to nearby areas, causing grass fires. Morton Warehouses at 119 N. Morton is where this multiple-alarm fire began. Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike...
Last Weekend of the Holiday Drive-In Season in Reo, IN
After a summer full of movies under the stars at the Holiday Drive-In, you have one more opportunity to go before they close for the season. It's no secret that Holiday Drive-In is one of the hot spots in the Tri-State during the summer months. This drive-in theater, located in Reo, Indiana, has been a staple of the Evansville area since it opened its first screen in 1955. The Holiday Drive-In is now one of the oldest American drive-in theaters still in operation. Still, 67 years later, moviegoers still visit the drive-in to enjoy movies under the stars.
Shy Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Someone Special to Rescue Him [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m a Guppy–a one-year-old terrier mix available for adoption at the VHS! Clocking in at 176 days, I’m currently one of our longest-dog residents here. I know what you're thinking, “Guppy, what’s the hold-up? You are so cute and charming!” Well, here’s the scoop: I’m nervous around strangers and need someone patient and dog-savvy. Also, not a fan of cats and am unsure of how to handle myself around children. If those things aren’t a dealbreaker, then I’m the perfect pup for you! I’m gentle while taking treats, love to go on car rides, and am very loving with the people I’ve come to know! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip, vaccinations, AND heartworm treatment.
Epic Home Haunt in Evansville Adds a Last Ride Coffin Simulator For 2022
Have you ever wanted to experience your "last ride"? Now you can!. Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to take that ride to your final resting place? To be honest, the thought gives me a whole lot of anxiety, but when you think about it, it is kind of weird to think that after you pass away your body is placed into a box, the lid is closed, you're driven to a location, loved ones carry you to a grave, where you are then lowered into the ground. Listen, I've never been dead before, and I know when you're dead you don't feel anything, but the thought of your body being carried around in a wooden box IS kind of weird. Kind of creepy. And kind of perfect for a Halloween simulation!
One of Kentucky’s Largest Safe Trick-or-Treat Events Returning This Year For Halloween
The pandemic canceled a lot of our favorite holiday events over the past few years. One of Kentucky's largest and most popular trick-or-treat events is back!. Technically this would be the 31st Annual Trail of Treats in Owensboro. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Trail of Treats is a long-running Halloween tradition for families in the Tri-State not just right here in our hometown. It started years ago in Moreland Park and after several years it outgrew the space and moved to the downtown area near Smothers Park where families can move about freely and enjoy a safe place to trick-or-treat with their children.
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical Coming to Owensboro, KY
When I was a kid, I was obsessed with all of the TV Christmas specials. I loved Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, The Year Without a Santa Claus. My absolute favorite though, hands down, was Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Honestly, I am 50-years-old now and I STILL love that show. Each time the holiday season rolls around, I scan the TV listings to see when Rudolph's going to be on and I set my DVR to record it. That Rankin Bass masterpiece is pure magic!
What’s That Nasty Smell in My Sinus Cavity? A Kentucky Doctor Explains.
I have a sinus infection. I feel fine, by the way. I am not congested. My head doesn't hurt. I don't have any drainage issues going on. I'm perfectly okay except for this REALLY gross smell all up in my nose and head. I feel like I can smell my brain.
Kenergy Hosting a Fun Member Appreciation Event with Free Stuff in Owensboro
Next Thursday's going to be a really fun day in Owensboro- especially if you're a member of Kenergy. The electrical cooperative is hosting its annual Member Appreciation Day at Towne Square Mall here in town and, as always, there will be lots of FREE giveaways and food. And those giveaways involve Disney +!
Kentucky Mom Encourages Other Women to Squash Their Fears of Mammograms
October is National Breast Cancer Month. It is a great time to remind everyone about early detection and getting checked. Today is National Mammography Day. Let's Do This. I remember it like it was yesterday, April of 2020 I was giving myself a monthly breast exam and noticed a lump that I had never felt before. It was tender to touch and stuck out to me that it definitely shouldn't be there. We have a family history of breast cancer and in the back of my mind I don't necessarily worry but I think what if I don't check and something happens and it's too late? I am not just taking care of myself but of my family.
This Is The Most Famous Show Set In Illinois, Indiana, & Kentucky
There have been a lot of shows throughout the history of television. A few of them have been set in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, but which ones are the most famous? Do you think you know?. Do you ever just watch a television show simply because it is set in...
Take A Peek Inside This Super Fun Interactive Pumpkin Trail in Kentucky
Celebrating three years of pumpkin fun this Interactive Halloween Attraction in Kentucky is so much fun for the whole family. The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page.
These 23 Evansville Area Stores Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Many of us are already making plans, and for some, that includes getting a jump start on holiday shopping. However, before you head out on Thanksgiving Day to shop, you may want to check this list to see which stores will be closed. Holiday Shopping Starts...
Inspirational Day of Giving: Donation Milestone for St. Jude at Fall Fest in Owensboro
Whether you wanted to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town, there was something for everyone at the Fall Fest Cruise-In for St. Jude! Here's a look back at what was a beautiful day of giving. The 5th Annual Car, Truck & Bike...
The 4th Annual Whitesville KY Car Show Happens This Weekend
While traveling, I have been known to just stop and look around any given classic car show that I happen upon. Even if it's not happening where I'm going. Even if I have no idea WHY whatever organization is hosting one. I love cars. I love classic cars. They are...
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
Owensboro’s Grace Bush Was Crowned UK’s Homecoming Queen – GO CATS
The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
Brescia University Ranked 2nd Best in Kentucky, Kentucky Wesleyan College 10th
WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine which colleges and universities are the best in Kentucky. In the report released by the personal-finance website, Brescia University earned high marks. Here's why they ranked at the top of the pack. We all know that choosing the perfect college can be a...
Henderson Police Department Hosting Pink Patch Fundraiser for Chemo Buddies
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Henderson Police Department is doing its part to help raise money for an Evansville non-profit dedicated to providing care and companionship for those who are undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Henderson Police Department Launches Pink Patch Program Fundraiser. Unfortunately, many of us in the...
