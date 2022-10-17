ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

The Independent

Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring

A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
FRESNO, CA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'They cut their bodies in half at the waist.' Devastated mother of one of four murdered friends found dismembered and dumped in Oklahoma river tells how they were shot 'multiple times' with one victim's arm 'chopped off' to 'send a message'

The four men who were found dismembered and dumped in an Oklahoma river earlier this month were cut in half at the waist and had their limbs chopped off, DailyMail.com can reveal. The bodies of Mark, 32, and Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were discovered...
OKMULGEE, OK
Yakima, WA
