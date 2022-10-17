Garth Brooks made good on a promise to get his first tattoo—and there's a very special meaning behind it. Earlier this year, the country singer revealed that he promised his daughter, Allie, that he would get a tattoo. "I owe my baby a tattoo... I owe my youngest a tattoo, and I've got to figure out what it's going to be, but it's got to be done this year in 2022," he explained in a January episode of Inside Studio G on Facebook Live.

12 MINUTES AGO