Austin Chronicle
The Jesus and Mary Chain's Jim Reid Talks Rock Cycles and Roky Erickson Ahead of Levitation Return
Jim Reid won't flat-out say he's seen it all when it comes to rock music. But in the course of a career about to hit four decades, the co-founder of Scottish psych/noise legends the Jesus & Mary Chain does characterize popular music as circular in nature. The phases are starting to look familiar.
Austin Chronicle
The Austin Film Festival Brings the Terror of Motherhood in Nanny
The abject terrors of motherhood are a fertile subject for horror, and permeate the soul of director and writer Nikyatu Jusu's first feature film, Nanny. It's a multifaceted exploration of motherhood, from the point of view of an undocumented immigrant who finds a job as a nanny to save up money to bring over her own child from Senegal.
Garth Brooks Reveals Sentimental Meaning Behind His First Tattoo
Garth Brooks made good on a promise to get his first tattoo—and there's a very special meaning behind it. Earlier this year, the country singer revealed that he promised his daughter, Allie, that he would get a tattoo. "I owe my baby a tattoo... I owe my youngest a tattoo, and I've got to figure out what it's going to be, but it's got to be done this year in 2022," he explained in a January episode of Inside Studio G on Facebook Live.
Aubrey Plaza Gets Fiery in Stella McCartney Red Cutout Dress & Matching Heels for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere
Aubrey Plaza hit the blue carpet alongside her fellow cast members for the season two premiere of HBO’s original series “The White Lotus”. The event, which was held at Goya Studios in Los Angeles yesterday night, saw Plaza clad in crimson from head to toe. Plaza’s dramatic premiere look consisted of a red floor-length Stella McCartney dress featuring an asymmetrical shoulder detail and a geometric side cutout that upped the risk factor. The former “Parks and Recreations” star’s dress was also fitted with a high slit that ran up the side, allowing for a peek at Plaza’s shoes. The comedian styled her...
