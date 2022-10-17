Read full article on original website
Let The Games Begin! Previewing ‘Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings’ #4
THE GAME OF RINGS STARTS HERE! Shang-Chi must compete in a martial arts tournament against some of his deadliest foes. The winning prize? The Ten Rings! But who has staged this contest? And does Shang-Chi truly want to win?!. Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4 is out Wednesday 19th October...
Preview: Bleak Battles And Murderous Hearts In ‘Wynd: The Throne In The Sky’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #3, out tomorrow from writer James Tynion IV and artist Michael Dialynas, with letterer AndWorld Design. ‘A moment of rest is a moment ill spent, as General Eks arrives in full force, with murderous intent. Even as the children and the fathers break free and flee, things seem dire, before an unexpected figure brings help…’
Mister Moon Visits Chinatown In ‘Moon Knight’ #16 Preview
While Moon Knight ventures into unknown territory to make a new friend of an ancient monster, Hunter’s Moon stalks the rooftops on his own, intent on his own definition of justice. Little does he know that he is far from the only one stalking the nighttime cityscape…
The End Is Nigh… Previewing ‘Deadly Class’ #56
A FOND FAREWELL, Part Eight – An era comes to an end. A step further into a strange and unrecognizable future, a final goodbye, and a fond farewell.
Marvel’s ‘Dark Web’ Debuts A First Look Trailer For Spider-Man/X-Men Event Of The Year
Madelyn Pryor and Ben Reilly are about the change the world of both Spider-Man and the X-Men forever. Dark Web promises to be as big as its predecessor, Inferno, and we can’t wait. Debuting last week at New York Comic Con, the trailer gives a look at interior art...
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Midnights Sun’ #2
THE MIDNIGHT SUNS…ARE DOOMED! The new team of MIDNIGHT SUNS—MAGIK, WOLVERINE, BLADE, SPIRIT RIDER, AND NICO MINORU—face their first brutal test when DOCTOR DOOM lays siege to STRANGE ACADEMY! What is Doom after?! And an even bigger threat awaits IF they survive—a threat tied to the Sorcerer Supreme and one only the Midnight Suns have the power to overcome.
Carnage Makes A Deal With The Mistress Of Hel Herself In ‘Carnage’ #7 Preview
CARNAGE IN HELL—PART II! With violence and glory on its mind, the Carnage symbiote continues to carve a bloody path through the underworld with the singular goal of reaching MALEKITH THE ACCURSED. But what does Carnage want with the disgraced lord of the Dark Elves, and what does it have to do with Venom and Eddie Brock?
First Look: Erica Faces Her Doom In ‘Something Is Killing The Children’ #26
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Something Is Killing The Children #26 from author James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘With the last person in her corner gone and the Order of St. George closing in, Erica finds herself totally...
Image Comics Announces ‘Saga’/’Blade Runner’ Mash-Up ‘Black Cloak’ From Kelly Thompson And Meredith McClaren
Eisner Award winning writer Kelly Thompson (Black Widow, Captain Marvel) and artist Meredith McClaren (Jem & the Holograms, Super Fun Sexy Times, Hinges) are launching a new mystery/fantasy mashup with Black Cloak from Image Comics. Here’s the full synopsis as well as a first look:. “Blade Runner style mixes...
Marvel Presents ‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ #1 Preview
A revolutionary dark take on Spider-Man begins here! What is reality and what is dream? What is science and what is magic? At the intersection of all of this stands the Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker goes to Los Angeles and what he finds there are definitely not angels. The...
