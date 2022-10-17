ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
comicon.com

Let The Games Begin! Previewing ‘Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings’ #4

THE GAME OF RINGS STARTS HERE! Shang-Chi must compete in a martial arts tournament against some of his deadliest foes. The winning prize? The Ten Rings! But who has staged this contest? And does Shang-Chi truly want to win?!. Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4 is out Wednesday 19th October...
comicon.com

Preview: Bleak Battles And Murderous Hearts In ‘Wynd: The Throne In The Sky’ #3

BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #3, out tomorrow from writer James Tynion IV and artist Michael Dialynas, with letterer AndWorld Design. ‘A moment of rest is a moment ill spent, as General Eks arrives in full force, with murderous intent. Even as the children and the fathers break free and flee, things seem dire, before an unexpected figure brings help…’
comicon.com

Mister Moon Visits Chinatown In ‘Moon Knight’ #16 Preview

While Moon Knight ventures into unknown territory to make a new friend of an ancient monster, Hunter’s Moon stalks the rooftops on his own, intent on his own definition of justice. Little does he know that he is far from the only one stalking the nighttime cityscape…
comicon.com

Previewing Marvel’s ‘Midnights Sun’ #2

THE MIDNIGHT SUNS…ARE DOOMED! The new team of MIDNIGHT SUNS—MAGIK, WOLVERINE, BLADE, SPIRIT RIDER, AND NICO MINORU—face their first brutal test when DOCTOR DOOM lays siege to STRANGE ACADEMY! What is Doom after?! And an even bigger threat awaits IF they survive—a threat tied to the Sorcerer Supreme and one only the Midnight Suns have the power to overcome.
comicon.com

Carnage Makes A Deal With The Mistress Of Hel Herself In ‘Carnage’ #7 Preview

CARNAGE IN HELL—PART II! With violence and glory on its mind, the Carnage symbiote continues to carve a bloody path through the underworld with the singular goal of reaching MALEKITH THE ACCURSED. But what does Carnage want with the disgraced lord of the Dark Elves, and what does it have to do with Venom and Eddie Brock?
comicon.com

First Look: Erica Faces Her Doom In ‘Something Is Killing The Children’ #26

BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Something Is Killing The Children #26 from author James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘With the last person in her corner gone and the Order of St. George closing in, Erica finds herself totally...
comicon.com

Marvel Presents ‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ #1 Preview

A revolutionary dark take on Spider-Man begins here! What is reality and what is dream? What is science and what is magic? At the intersection of all of this stands the Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker goes to Los Angeles and what he finds there are definitely not angels. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy