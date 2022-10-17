Read full article on original website
u.today
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
dailyhodl.com
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival
New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Jumps After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is rallying following news that top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the project to its listing roadmap. Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, has seen more than a 16% price increase in the days following Coinbase’s announcement via Twitter.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data
3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
bitcoinist.com
Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
decrypt.co
Fidelity to Roll Out Ethereum Trading for Institutions Next Week
Fidelity will officially make Ethereum—the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap—available to its customers on October 28. After starting with Bitcoin, $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity is now turning to Ethereum. “Institutional Ethereum capabilities are coming to the Fidelity Digital Assets platform on October 28, 2022,” Fidelity Digital Assets...
astaga.com
Uplifting Sign For Bitcoin? 48k BTC Leaves Coinbase Wallets
Bitcoin on-chain information reveals a complete of 48k BTC have been withdrawn from crypto trade Coinbase’s wallets through the previous day, an indication that might be bullish for the worth of the crypto. Bitcoin Spent Output Age Bands Recommend Withdrawals Had been Of three-5yr Outdated Provide. As identified by...
thenewscrypto.com
Ripple Announces $250M NFT Creator Fund Grantees
The fund’s initial group of investors was announced in April and this is the second. Ripple is still allocating all $250 million, despite the continuing bear market. Ripple has revealed the next round of grantees of its $250 million Creator Fund. The one which is dedicated to support the growth of NFT-related initiatives on the XRP Ledger.
todaynftnews.com
Ethereum NFT marketplace Blur announces special airdrops for its users
A new NFT marketplace, Blur was launched on Wednesday. It is an Ethereum-based NFT marketplace. On its launch, the NFT marketplace rewarded its new users with BLUR tokens. Blur an Ethereum-backed NFT marketplace was launched on 19th October 2022. On the occasion of its launch, the NFT marketplace announced special rewards for its new users. The platform announced a free airdrop of BLUR tokens for its users.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple’s dramatic entry in this space may fetch XRP holders some profits
Ripple [XRP] dropped a bunch of important updates around its ecosystem as of 18 October. While the XRP community was still buzzing about Ripple’s announcement around launching a sidechain, a new update around Ripple’s creator fund was announced. Second-round grantees of Ripple’s $250 million Creator Fund, which intends...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum records 1st deflationary month in history as circulating supply declines
The has been debate on Ethereum’s potential to become deflationary after The Merge but the issuance increase in the days following the move to proof-of-stake appeared to negate the deflationary theory; however, the burn rate throughout October has led to ETH recording its first 30 deflationary days in history.
zycrypto.com
XRP Army Sees Bullish Prospects As Ripple Starts EVM Compatibility Tests On Its XRPL Sidechain
Ripple Labs kicks off tests on its XRP ledger sidechain with Ethereum’s smart contract compatibility. This is the first phase in a three-step process to integrate an EVM-compatible sidechain into its mainnet. XRP community has hailed the move as strategic to the network’s growth but says it is coming...
thenewscrypto.com
NFT Platform Azuki Introduces Physical Backed Token (PBT)
PBT is an open-source token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on the Ethereum blockchain. As per Azuki, everyone is free to use the PBT standard to authenticate, verify, and build experiences. Azuki, the anime-based non-fungible token (NFT) project has recently launched a physical backed token...
