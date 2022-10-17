ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts

Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
decrypt.co

Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
dailyhodl.com

Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival

New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com

bitcoinist.com

Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)

Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
decrypt.co

Fidelity to Roll Out Ethereum Trading for Institutions Next Week

Fidelity will officially make Ethereum—the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap—available to its customers on October 28. After starting with Bitcoin, $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity is now turning to Ethereum. “Institutional Ethereum capabilities are coming to the Fidelity Digital Assets platform on October 28, 2022,” Fidelity Digital Assets...
astaga.com

Uplifting Sign For Bitcoin? 48k BTC Leaves Coinbase Wallets

Bitcoin on-chain information reveals a complete of 48k BTC have been withdrawn from crypto trade Coinbase’s wallets through the previous day, an indication that might be bullish for the worth of the crypto. Bitcoin Spent Output Age Bands Recommend Withdrawals Had been Of three-5yr Outdated Provide. As identified by...
thenewscrypto.com

Ripple Announces $250M NFT Creator Fund Grantees

The fund’s initial group of investors was announced in April and this is the second. Ripple is still allocating all $250 million, despite the continuing bear market. Ripple has revealed the next round of grantees of its $250 million Creator Fund. The one which is dedicated to support the growth of NFT-related initiatives on the XRP Ledger.
todaynftnews.com

Ethereum NFT marketplace Blur announces special airdrops for its users

A new NFT marketplace, Blur was launched on Wednesday. It is an Ethereum-based NFT marketplace. On its launch, the NFT marketplace rewarded its new users with BLUR tokens. Blur an Ethereum-backed NFT marketplace was launched on 19th October 2022. On the occasion of its launch, the NFT marketplace announced special rewards for its new users. The platform announced a free airdrop of BLUR tokens for its users.
ambcrypto.com

Ripple’s dramatic entry in this space may fetch XRP holders some profits

Ripple [XRP] dropped a bunch of important updates around its ecosystem as of 18 October. While the XRP community was still buzzing about Ripple’s announcement around launching a sidechain, a new update around Ripple’s creator fund was announced. Second-round grantees of Ripple’s $250 million Creator Fund, which intends...
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum records 1st deflationary month in history as circulating supply declines

The has been debate on Ethereum’s potential to become deflationary after The Merge but the issuance increase in the days following the move to proof-of-stake appeared to negate the deflationary theory; however, the burn rate throughout October has led to ETH recording its first 30 deflationary days in history.
thenewscrypto.com

NFT Platform Azuki Introduces Physical Backed Token (PBT)

PBT is an open-source token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on the Ethereum blockchain. As per Azuki, everyone is free to use the PBT standard to authenticate, verify, and build experiences. Azuki, the anime-based non-fungible token (NFT) project has recently launched a physical backed token...

