ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

States that take out the most home loans

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6svg_0icb07Ll00

Existing home sales reached the highest level in 15 years in 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. It was largely driven by record-low mortgage rates and the need for more ex-urban space after coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Thirty-year fixed-rate mortgage levels in 2021 topped out around 3.1%—lower than today's near 6% rates driven higher by the Federal Reserve's attempts to cool raging inflation in the housing market.

American Home Shield analyzed home loan origination data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to see which states took out the most mortgages per 10,000 homes in 2021, the latest information available. The rate was determined by dividing the total number of primary mortgages originated in each state by the number of owner-occupied houses.

There are four common types of mortgages a potential homeowner can take out to help finance their purchase: a conventional loan, a mortgage issued by a bank; a Federal Housing Administration loan, a government-backed mortgage with lower requirements than a conventional loan; a VA loan, a mortgage for active duty or retired members of the U.S. military; and an FSA loan, which is offered to farmers through the United States Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency.

Americans took out more than 5.2 million mortgages in total last year, as properties exchanged hands at a brisk volume—and pace—unseen since the last time a hot U.S. housing market collapsed. The housing market bust of the late 2000s, however, was mostly attributable to unsustainable lending practices, and unwieldy levels of debt. Economists and other analysts maintain that this time it's different and that Americans are in for a home price "correction" rather than another bursting bubble.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy