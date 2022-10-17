ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How mortgage rates vary by state

By American Home Shield
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQIx5_0icazsoe00

States in the Midwest and mid-Atlantic as well as Florida and Alaska were the hottest states for new home loans last year. The migration tendencies of Americans have shifted since the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020. Not only are record numbers of Americans aging out of the workforce and entering retirement in recent years, but many working-age Americans spent the last year seeking out more space for shifting work routines. Those Americans are also moving to less costly and less dense areas.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

What manufacturing workers make in Wyoming

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States' most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work. Forty years later, that number reduced to 12.8 million....
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy