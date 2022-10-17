ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
The Motley Fool

It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023

Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
CNET

8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works

A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
Fortune

Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14

Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed

The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy