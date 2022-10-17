ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Ronaldo cites 'heat of moment' after left off United squad

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham. The Portugal international responded Thursday after being omitted from United's squad for a match against Chelsea on Saturday and made to train away from the first team.
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Post Register

Lafferty banned for 10 games in Scotland for sectarian slur

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty was handed a 10-match ban by the Scottish Football Association on Thursday for using a sectarian slur toward a fan. A video showed the 35-year-old Lafferty appearing to pose for a photo with a fan who then expressed support for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy