Harry Kane willing to risk World Cup dream with England to fire Tottenham to Premier League glory this season
HARRY KANE is ready to risk his World Cup dream to keep Tottenham in the title hunt. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is adamant that striker Kane will put club before country in his remaining seven games before flying off to Qatar as England captain. A big test awaits tonight with...
Kylian Mbappe Booed At Ballon d'Or Ceremony Despite Denying Reports He Wants To Leave PSG
Mbappe was given a villain's reception as he arrived at the Theatre du Chatelet.
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Ronaldo cites 'heat of moment' after left off United squad
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham. The Portugal international responded Thursday after being omitted from United's squad for a match against Chelsea on Saturday and made to train away from the first team.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Gerard Pique could have to wear Shakira’s name on his Barcelona shirt in awkward move after split from pop star
BARCELONA defender Gerard Pique could be forced to wear the name of his ex Shakira on his shirt in an awkward situation at the Nou Camp. Reports in Spain say the Colombian singer could be the next to benefit from the Catalan club’s sponsorship with Spotify after they opted to wear the OVO owl on their jersey in Sunday’s El Clasico.
Zinedine Zidane cannot stop smiling as he hands Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or and congratulates Real Madrid star
ZINEDINE ZIDANE was beaming like a Cheshire cat as he awarded fellow countryman Karim Benzema the Ballon d'Or. Juventus and Real Madrid legend Zidane, 50, was the last Frenchman to win the coveted prize when he collected the gong back in 1998. But Benzema ended that 24-year wait on Monday...
Lafferty banned for 10 games in Scotland for sectarian slur
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty was handed a 10-match ban by the Scottish Football Association on Thursday for using a sectarian slur toward a fan. A video showed the 35-year-old Lafferty appearing to pose for a photo with a fan who then expressed support for...
