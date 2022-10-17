ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Thief Smashes Vehicle Window

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motor vehicle burglary that happened yesterday, October 19. It was reported at 5:07 p.m. at Saucier and Naples Street. A thief broke a vehicle window and stolen a pocketbook, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police have no suspects at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Cash Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Pond Street yesterday for a breaking & entering into a motor vehicle. Framingham Police said the vehicle was unlocked, and the thief took cash out of the vehicle. No suspect description or information is available. The incident was reported at 10:47 a.m....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Robbery Incident

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a robbery incident that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at around 9:00 PM at 818 Huntington Ave. (Huntington Market Store). The first individual was a black male wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants with a Nike logo on left leg, and black shoes. The second individual was a light-skinned male wearing a face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. The third individual was was a medium complexion brown skinned male with an afro hairstyle wearing a red Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black Nike slides.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
AUBURN, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston

BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Steals $700 in Electronics

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Target yesterday, October 17. The theft was reported at 4:53 p.m. at 400 Cochituate Road. A male “shoplifter stole electronic equipment, valued an estimated $700, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspect was described as a black male,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Laptop Stolen at Framingham Library

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding patrons of the library, to not leave their valuables unattended. Yesterday, October 18, Police received a report of a laptop stolen at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. The individual reported the laptop missing just before closing at 8:21 p.m. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Car Strikes Pole Sunday Night

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fir responded to a single-car crash early Sunday morning, October 16. A vehicle struck a telephone pole at 450 Waverley Street at 1:23 a.m., said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries, said Lt. Mickens. Police did not make any...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Backpacks Stolen From Truck

FRAMINGHAM – Two backpacks were stolen from a truck in Framingham on Friday, October 14. The theft was reported at 2:40 p.m. at 100 Pond Street, according to the public police log. The two backpacks were “stolen from the truck cab,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus Wednesday

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 4-vehicle crash, involving a school bus, yesterday, October 19. The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. on Fountain Street at the school bus yard. A school bus was one of the four vehicles involved in the rear-end 4-vehicle crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy