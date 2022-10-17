Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Framingham Police: Thief Smashes Vehicle Window
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motor vehicle burglary that happened yesterday, October 19. It was reported at 5:07 p.m. at Saucier and Naples Street. A thief broke a vehicle window and stolen a pocketbook, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police have no suspects at...
Framingham Police: Cash Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Pond Street yesterday for a breaking & entering into a motor vehicle. Framingham Police said the vehicle was unlocked, and the thief took cash out of the vehicle. No suspect description or information is available. The incident was reported at 10:47 a.m....
Framingham Police: Thief Steal Generator, Tent, & Gas Tanks
FRAMINGHAM – A thief stole a generator, a tent, and a couple of gas tanks from a home at Garvey and Edmands Road yesterday, October 18. The theft was reported at 10:57 a.m. to Police. The items were stolen from the rear of a truck parked at the property,...
Framingham Police: Business Sign Damaged in 2-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A sign on Route 9 was damaged, after a 2-vehicle crash on October 6, said Framingham Police. The crash was reported at 5;55 p.m. at 95 Worcester Road. “Business sign struck and damaged,” said the police spokesperson. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. No...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Robbery Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a robbery incident that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at around 9:00 PM at 818 Huntington Ave. (Huntington Market Store). The first individual was a black male wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants with a Nike logo on left leg, and black shoes. The second individual was a light-skinned male wearing a face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. The third individual was was a medium complexion brown skinned male with an afro hairstyle wearing a red Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black Nike slides.
3 Crashes, 3 Poles: Sutton Police Make Series Of Drunk Driving Arrests
Three utility poles were the victims of three separate drunk driving incidents in one central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. First, police responded to a car crash where a utility pole was struck on Putnam Hill Road in Sutton around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, Sutton Police said on Facebook.
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist
Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest...
whdh.com
Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Wallet From Unlocked Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft that happened Monday afternoon, October 17. An individual reported a wallet taken from a vehicle, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The “vehicle was left unlocked,” said the police spokesperson. The theft happened at 666 Waverley Street and reported to police...
Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston
BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
ABC6.com
3 arrested after stolen car chase with Woonsocket police ends in crash
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men and a juvenile have been arrested after leading police on a chase that crossed state lines late Tuesday night. Woonsocket police said just after 8 p.m., the city’s flock camera system confirmed that a black Nissan Rogue was stolen. Soon after, an...
Framingham Police: Man Steals $700 in Electronics
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Target yesterday, October 17. The theft was reported at 4:53 p.m. at 400 Cochituate Road. A male “shoplifter stole electronic equipment, valued an estimated $700, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspect was described as a black male,...
Police: Laptop Stolen at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding patrons of the library, to not leave their valuables unattended. Yesterday, October 18, Police received a report of a laptop stolen at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. The individual reported the laptop missing just before closing at 8:21 p.m. The...
Framingham Police: Car Strikes Pole Sunday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fir responded to a single-car crash early Sunday morning, October 16. A vehicle struck a telephone pole at 450 Waverley Street at 1:23 a.m., said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries, said Lt. Mickens. Police did not make any...
Framingham Police Investigating Drug Activity Arrest 1 Woman
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were investigating drug activity in a Southside neighborhood and arrested one woman yesterday, October 17. Police arrested at 1:45 p.m. Rose Goguen, 50, with no known address. She was charged with trespassing and possession of a Class A drug,. “This was an investigation into possible...
Framingham Police: Backpacks Stolen From Truck
FRAMINGHAM – Two backpacks were stolen from a truck in Framingham on Friday, October 14. The theft was reported at 2:40 p.m. at 100 Pond Street, according to the public police log. The two backpacks were “stolen from the truck cab,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
whdh.com
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation leads to arrest
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
4-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 4-vehicle crash, involving a school bus, yesterday, October 19. The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. on Fountain Street at the school bus yard. A school bus was one of the four vehicles involved in the rear-end 4-vehicle crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Worcester Police Find 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Apartment After Firefighters Kick In Door: Cops
Police arrested a Worcester man after firefighters kicked in his door while clearing a building earlier this week and found 20 pounds of fentanyl and an unregistered firearm, authorities said. Joseph Boucher faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammo, possession of a firearm in...
