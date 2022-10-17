Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
theScore
Colts' Irsay: 'There is merit to remove' Dan Snyder as Commanders owner
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday he would support the decision to remove Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. "It's a difficult situation," Irsay said, according to Tom Rock of Newsday Sports. "I believe there is merit to remove him as owner of the (Commanders)." "I believe...
theScore
Report: Wilson day-to-day with hamstring injury, pushing to play Week 7
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson, who's also nursing a shoulder ailment, is pushing to play Sunday against the New York Jets, Rapoport adds. It's...
theScore
Banchero: I sometimes felt like a 'zoo animal' at Duke
As a star athlete at Duke, forward Paolo Banchero's college experience was anything but typical. The Orlando Magic rookie spoke about his brief time as a Blue Devil on Fubo Sports Network's "The Young Person Basketball Podcast with RJ Hampton," admitting that the attention he received from his classmates could be overwhelming.
theScore
Commanders to start Heinicke at QB vs. Packers
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday. Rookie Sam Howell, whom the Commanders drafted in the fifth round, will serve as Heinicke's backup. "We think (Howell) is on track, but Taylor right now gives us the best...
theScore
Chargers' Jackson on Monday night benching: 'I feel defeated'
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was one of the NFL's most sought-after free agents this offseason, but after a shaky start to the year, head coach Brandon Staley benched him on Monday Night Football. Michael Davis took Jackson's place in the second half and overtime of Monday night's matchup...
theScore
Report: Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft have heated discussion over Goodell deal
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were involved in a fiery exchange Tuesday over discussions about a potential new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell, sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham. The exchange came amid NFL owners voting 31-1 to allow the compensation committee to begin...
theScore
Report: Pacers' Turner out at least 1 week due to ankle sprain
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to be out for at least a week after spraining his ankle when he landed on a ball boy in Wednesday's pregame warmups, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Forward Terry Taylor started the season opener in Turner's place, shifting Jalen Smith to...
theScore
Guardians star Ramirez has thumb injury, surgery scheduled
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez played the second half of the season — and the team's playoff run — with a torn right thumb ligament that will require surgery. The team said Ramírez injured the ulnar collateral ligament in his...
theScore
Bulls' LaVine misses season opener with recurring knee injury
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine didn't play in Wednesday's season opener against the Miami Heat due to left knee injury management. LaVine may also miss Friday's game against the Washington Wizards, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. He's reportedly likely to make his season debut Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
theScore
Torres blasts 'disrespectful' Naylor: 'Now they can watch on TV'
The New York Yankees are moving on to the American League Championship Series, and Gleyber Torres hopes the Cleveland Guardians can tune in to watch. While recording the final out in Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against the Guardians, officially booting them from the postseason, Torres stood over second base and rocked an imaginary baby. It was a direct shot at slugger Josh Naylor, who made the same gesture while rounding the bases after hitting a solo homer off Gerrit Cole in the previous contest.
theScore
Report: Group led by Ted Leonsis is front-runner to buy Nationals
A front-runner has emerged in the race to buy the Washington Nationals. A group led by Ted Leonsis is in the lead to purchase the baseball franchise from the Lerner family, sources told The Athletic's David Aldridge, Brittany Ghiroli, and Ken Rosenthal. The sale reportedly isn't imminent and likely wouldn't...
theScore
Verlander: I want to pitch 'until they rip the jersey off me'
Houston Astros veteran Justin Verlander is coming off one of the great comeback seasons of all time and has no plans to slow down. "I just want to play until they rip the jersey off me," the two-time Cy Young winner said during his press availability Tuesday prior to the American League Championship Series kicking off. "I'm not going to be out there making a fool of myself, don't get me wrong. It's just the way I've always envisioned it. You see the greats of the past and those guys pitched to their 40s. It was never a question in my mind that, if you want to be great, that's what you have to do. So I've prepared myself to do that since I started throwing a baseball."
theScore
Stay or go? Evaluating star MLBers' opt-outs and player options
There are a handful of marquee players who can add additional star power to this offseason's free-agent market if they opt out of their current contracts. We take a look at each case and weigh the pros and cons of each player's decision. Xander Bogaerts. Position: SS. 2023 age: 30.
